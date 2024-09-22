mobile app bar

2024 NFL Rulebook: Who Supervises The Game Balls Before They’re Delivered to The Ball Attendant?

Braden Ramsey
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Which Company's Football Is Used in Super Bowl? How Is It Made & Where Can You Buy One?

Feb 9, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A Wilson official Duke game football with Super Bowl 58 logo at the NFL Experience at the Mandalay Bay South Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There are a lot of moving parts on an NFL game day. Not only do the players and coaches have to be at the top of their games, but hundreds of support staff members and club officials must be locked in to make sure everything goes off without a hitch.

One of the most important aspects of every game is the footballs themselves. As “Deflategate” showed us, teams will do all they can to find an advantage over their opponent. Alteration of any equipment is frowned upon, so the league takes steps to ensure all balls are fit for gameday.

According to Rule 2, Section 1 of the NFL rulebook, every football must meet these specific conditions to be eligible for game use:

  • Long Axis – 11 to 11.25 inches
  • Long circumference – 28 to 28.5 inches
  • Short circumference – 21 to 21.25 inches
  • Weight – 14 to 15 ounces

Each ball must also be “Wilson” brand, and bear the signature of Commissioner Roger Goodell. Once the balls are approved, they remain under referee supervision until it’s time to deliver them to the ball attendant just before the start of the game.

How many balls must each team provide for a game?

Each team is required to provide 24 total balls – 12 primary balls and 12 backup balls – to the referee ahead of kickoff for testing. Per Rule 2, Section 2 of the NFL rulebook, these balls must be delivered “no later than two hours and 15 minutes prior to the starting time of the game.”

Oddly enough, none of the balls sent for testing are utilized on special teams. Each game, Wilson – the NFL’s football manufacturer – ships six specially-sealed balls to the officiating crew. The referees open them two hours and 45 minutes before the opening kickoff.

To make sure none of the six specially-sealed balls get mistaken for a team’s ball during the game, the manufacturer “specially marks” each of them. These balls are exclusively for special teams, so they must be easily identifiable.

If the home team runs out of balls that “conform to specifications”, referees are instructed to “secure a proper ball from the visitors.” Should there not be a visitors’ ball available, the “best available ball” will be used.

Referees must report any occurrences of either mishap to the commissioner.

Post Edited By:Nidhi

About the author

Braden Ramsey

Braden Ramsey

x-icon

Braden Ramsey has always been a big NFL fan. He has written about the league for various outlets, and covered the sport at a number of levels throughout his life. His favorite team is the Baltimore Ravens. When he's not writing, Braden can be found enjoying comedy of all kinds and hanging out with friends.

Read more from Braden Ramsey

Share this article

Don’t miss these