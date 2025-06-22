Commissioner Roger Goodell Shares Plans to Expand the NFL Into Asia and Australia

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell welcomes fans to the 2025 NFL Draft before the first round on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The draft runs through April 26. Image Credit: Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

In the 70s and 80s, the NFL, through its Japan Bowl and American Bowl series, tested international waters. And it was quite an experiment. But since the turn of the 21st century, especially over the last decade, the league’s expansion efforts have evolved into a full-scale global campaign. Under Commissioner Roger Goodell’s leadership, American football has been aggressively expanding its presence beyond U.S. borders.

From London to Munich to São Paulo, the NFL isn’t just dipping its toe into foreign markets — it’s planting flags. And now, according to Goodell himself, the next wave of expansion is headed even farther: to Australia and Asia.

In a recent conversation with Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman on their podcast, Dudes on Dudes, Goodell confirmed that the NFL will play a regular-season game in Australia in 2026 — the league’s longest travel distance for any game to date.

“So for us, right now we’re scheduled for Australia next season — ’26 — which will be the longest trip we’ve had, of course, so that’ll be a challenge for us,” Goodell admitted, and rightfully so. The scale and logistical complexity of sending teams halfway across the globe is no small feat.

The game is expected to be hosted at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, a venue that can seat over 100,000 fans. Interest-wise, there’s been an uptick from NFL diehards in Australia, many of whom were first introduced to the game through stars like Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata, who is of Australian descent. That said, it’s the Raiders who are the designated team for the 2026 game.

But Goodell isn’t stopping at the Land Down Under. “We definitely want to get to Asia,” he comtinued. “Whether that’s China, Singapore, Tokyo — we’ve got our eyes on all of them.”

The NFL commissioner’s comments finally show us the broader global strategy the NFL has embraced in recent years. In 2024, the league hosted five international games across England, Germany, Brazil, and Mexico, a number expected to rise to six in 2025 and potentially double in the near future.

Cities like Madrid and Dublin are already locked in for 2025 matchups, while Abu Dhabi is gaining traction as a likely Middle Eastern host site. Roger Goodell also hinted at a much bolder vision for the future, one where 16 international games per season become a reality. International teams are also an option, though it’s still too early to say for sure.

“But we want to make the game global. Ultimately, we think we can play 16 games in a season — everybody would play — and I think that’s the kind of competition, and I think the fun. Do we ever expand and have teams there? I think that’ll happen someday. I really do,” he said.

But at the core of the NFL Commissioner’s pitch isn’t just growth for growth’s sake — it’s about putting players “on the biggest stage.” “You guys are the best,” he told Gronkowski. “On and off the field… there’s so many guys who bring so much to this game.”

Because by expanding into new markets, Goodell believes the league isn’t just expanding revenue, but also spotlighting its athletes in front of new and passionate audiences — a sentiment well appreciated by Rob Gronkowski.

So with Asia and Australia now firmly in the NFL’s sights, Roger Goodell’s expansion blueprint seems clear: take the game global and bring it to the fans across the globe.

Made in America, but watched worldwide.