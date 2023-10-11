“He’s Way Better Than Dak Prescott”: Die-Hard Cowboys Fan Skip Bayless Equates 49ers’ Brock Purdy to ‘Early Tom Brady’

Oct 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) jogs off of the field after a touchdown by running back Jordan Mason (not shown) during the fourth quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Skip Bayless is a massive Cowboys fan. The Dallas team’s lopsided loss to the 49ers did not sit well with him and he even revisited the idea of throwing Dak Prescott’s jersey in the bin. and showered praise on last season’s Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy who put on a show against the Cowboys.

During the latest episode of Undisputed, Skip not only referred to Brock as a better QB than Dak Prescott ever thought about being, but also equated him to a young Tom Brady. Despite an impressive college career, Purdy like Brady was selected late in the draft. Brady was the 6th draft 199th pick while Purdy was the 7 draft 262 pick in the 2022 draft making him “Mr. Irrelevant.”

Skip Bayless is All Praise for Mr Irrelevant Brock Purdy

Skip has been critical of Purdy ever since he made his debut last year. Before the game, Skip said Purdy is yet to convince him because he is untested against a good defense. But after the Cowboys game, Skip came out and called Purdy the early Brady and said he was better than Prescott. On his show The Undisputed, Skip said-

“Tom Brady grew up just up the highway where 49ers play and it’s Tom’s home country. It took me a year or two to come around to Brady because I was such a Joe Montana fan. I kept criticizing Brady for not being mobile or having a big arm. Purdy doesn’t even have Tom’s arm or height but he is mobile and can move around the pocket to make time to throw… He is an early Tom Brady and he is on that arc. He doesn’t do anything wrong.”

The most notable, however, is Skip saying Purdy is a better QB than Cowboys’ Dak Prescott because he is cool-headed and doesn’t panic on the field. According to him, Purdy reads the game really quickly and always picks out the right receiver. He called Purdy a ‘Wizard’ right out of Hogwarts and joined in with others who believe Purdy should be crowned MVP.

Skip Bayless Frustrated with Dak Prescott

Skip wasn’t shy to show his contempt for Dak as he quickly threw Prescott’s jersey in the bin after the 49ers matchup. He harshly criticized Prescott’s performance against the 49ers. and said that he is “done done with him.”

“That’s it. I am DONE DONE with Dak Prescott. Jerry (Jones) should be, too.”

In another episode of Undisputed, Skip says-

“I knew what my QB was and wasn’t and I’ve been saying this for three years, and I barely cling to him, and go buy a new jersey, and say oh maybe this time he will stay out of the way and maybe he can get off a little hot….He never looks comfortable against San Francisco”

Talking off his record against the 49ers, Skip believes Dak suffers a psychological roadblock against the 49ers, and the team needs to take his discomfort off and maybe even run the ball “around him.”

Dak undoubtedly had a horrible game. He only threw for 153 yards and had 3 costly interceptions and 4 sacks. And it doesn’t look like things are not going to get any better for him and the Cowboys as they take on the Chargers, the Rams, and the Eagles in the coming weeks.