“$22 Million Baker Mayfield Is a Better Actor Than Quarterback”: Skip Bayless yet Again Targets Panthers QB Over “Elephant In The Room” Commercial

Baker Mayfield is indeed a talented quarterback. The Heisman Trophy winner had already earned quite a reputation before getting roped in by the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 draft.

The Browns offered him a 4-year $32.6 million deal and he straightway started proving the franchise’s decision right by delivering impressive performances.

In his rookie season only, he guided the Browns to their best season since 2007. His numbers were extremely impressive and he was the frontrunner to win the offensive rookie of the year honors.

Post that, during the 2020 season, $22 million worth Mayfield led the Browns to their first ever playoff victory since 1994. However, since then, things haven’t gone wMayfield’s way at all.

Last season, his numbers were considerably worse and although he was playing with an injury for quite some time, the Browns decided to move on. They roped in Deshaun Watson ahead the current season.

Skip Bayless Is Not Impressed With Baker Mayfield’s Attempts To Act Like a Celebrity

Baker Mayfield was traded to the Panthers and fans were expecting a few noteworthy performances from him this year. However, he again churned out poor numbers.

In fact, after a string of below-par performances, the Panthers had decided to bench Mayfield. As it turns out, he will start against the Ravens next Sunday as P.J Walker is out with an injury.

Commenting on this, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharp made a few interesting points on the latest episode of The Undisputed. While Skip accepted that Mayfield’s numbers against the Ravens’ defense aren’t as bad as many might think, he again lashed out at the QB over his appearances in commercials.

Skip mentioned Nissan’s ‘Elephant In The Room’ commercial that stars Baker Mayfield and claimed that he seems to be a better celebrity than a quarterback at the moment.

The NFL analyst claimed that these commercials and all the ad campaign razzmatazz is only going to affect Mayfield negatively. He added that even when things aren’t going on well for him professionally, Baker is still trying to be a celebrity by doing odd stuff which is making him look even worse.

It will be interesting to see how Baker performs against the Ravens.

