$22 Million QB Baker Mayfield, Who Loved Driving a Modest Chevrolet Bolt, Once Made Fun of Teammate KhaDarel Hodge’s ‘Affordable’ Ride

There is a normal conception among the fans that NFL stars often spend lavishly on unnecessary things. When it comes to exotic car collections and building mansions, people often roll out crazy theories.

Even though athletes like Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, and Odell Beckham Jr are some of the prime examples satisfying the above notion, there are a couple of guys like Baker Mayfield setting a new trend.

Despite drawing a handsome salary from the league and amassing wealth from brand endorsements, the Rams passer owns a modest Chevrolet Bolt. A couple of years ago, there was an instance that bought Mayfield more into the spotlight for endorsing his teammate leading a similar lifestyle.

When Baker Mayfield roasted his teammate with a ‘Hot Wheels’ analogy

The incident happened while Mayfield served exclusively inside the Browns’ locker room. His teammate and wide receiver for the Cleveland, KhaDarel Hodge arrived on his blue hatchback for the game day.

The quarterback just loved the moment and gave a pleasant shoutout to his mate, jokingly telling him that the car used to be one of his Hot Wheels collections. “I think I used to get that in the Hot Wheel pack,” Mayfield yelled, per heavy.com. “Good mileage on that thing!” he added.

Soon Hodge reverted with a similar response asking his quarterback to “Line it up”. Mayfield shared this cheerful moment on social media, instantly garnering several reactions online.

Fans took this opportunity to point out the quarterback’s flamboyant taste and reminded him of his humble Chevrolet Bolt. Even though it is one of the stylish models available in the market, the choice certainly doesn’t fit well with his wealth accumulation.

How much does Baker Mayfield earn?

In the current scenario, Mayfield might be known for his inconsistent performance; however, the youngster entered the NFL arena with a bang. The former Heisman Trophy winner attracted several endorsement offers during his rookie season, making him one of the highest-paid athletes. According to multiple reports, he earns as much as $10 million from such deals off the field.

The 27-year-old had signed a $32 million contract with the Browns after being selected as the first overall pick in the NFL draft of 2018. Last season he shifted his base to Carolina before packing his bags to the Rams’ locker room.

His current net worth is estimated at roughly around $22 million. In the coming years, it will be interesting to see whether the signal-caller upgrades his lifestyle once more money starts pouring into his bank.

