Cover Image for Baker Mayfield’s Net Worth: How much has the former No. 1 draft pick earned while playing in the NFL

Baker Mayfield’s Net Worth: How much has the former No. 1 draft pick earned while playing in the NFL

Suyash Deep Sinha
|Sun Sep 25 2022

Baker Mayfield came into the 2018 draft with a massive reputation. He went to sign a 4-year $32.68 million rookie-deal with the Browns.

Baker Mayfield is a 27-year-old American football quarterback who currently features for the Carolina Panthers. He played college football at Oklahoma University and won the Heisman Trophy as a senior.

Baker was picked first overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft where he set the rookie quarterback record for passing touchdowns while also ending the Browns’ 19-game winless streak in his debut.

Also read: Before signing  $32 million rookie deal, drunk Baker Mayfield was arrested for disorderly conduct

Baker Mayfield’s Net worth

Baker Mayfield’s current net worth is estimated to be around $20 million as of 2022. He was drafted in year 2018 where he was one of the highest paid rookie players in the NFL.

Mayfield earns around $10 million from endorsement deals and commercials. He has endorsement deals with companies such as Nike, Hulu, Panini America, and Leaf Trading Cards, among others. He is also a brand ambassador for CBD company Beam.

Baker Mayfield is also an angel investor and co-owns Camwood Ventures, a venture capital firm, alongside his brother Matt Mayfield.

Baker Mayfield’s earnings in NFL

Baker Mayfield signed a rookie contract for a four-year with the Cleveland Browns which was worth about $32.68 million total. He had an annual salary of approximately $8 million with signing amount of $21.8 million. Moreover, he even had his contract’s fifth-year option activated by the Browns.

In July 2022, Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers, where he signed a one-year deal that mirrored the conditions of his rookie deal with the Browns. He will be paid a salary of almost $4.8 million, with the possibility of performance-based bonuses worth $3.5 million.

Baker Mayfeild’s charity work

Along with his wife, Baker regularly participates in charity by raising money for the Cleveland-based Providence House which assists at-risk families.

He is also well recognised for raising about $100,000 for underprivileged children. Additionally, he actively helped people during COVID19 crises by delivering nearly 11,000 free meals.

Also Read: Baker Mayfield left $3.5 million on the table to end a five year playoff drought for the Carolina Panthers

 

About the author
Suyash Deep Sinha