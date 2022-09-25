Baker Mayfield’s Net Worth: How much has the former No. 1 draft pick earned while playing in the NFL

Baker Mayfield came into the 2018 draft with a massive reputation. He went to sign a 4-year $32.68 million rookie-deal with the Browns.

Baker Mayfield is a 27-year-old American football quarterback who currently features for the Carolina Panthers. He played college football at Oklahoma University and won the Heisman Trophy as a senior.

Baker was picked first overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft where he set the rookie quarterback record for passing touchdowns while also ending the Browns’ 19-game winless streak in his debut.

Baker Mayfield’s Net worth

Baker Mayfield’s current net worth is estimated to be around $20 million as of 2022. He was drafted in year 2018 where he was one of the highest paid rookie players in the NFL.

Baker Mayfield has increased his income with endorsements Josh Allen hasn’t had. Baker idolizes Tom Brady who has never been paid his full value. John Johnson took a discount Nick Chubb took a discount. Baker Mayfield will take a discount. pic.twitter.com/30TwC4Okhn — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) August 6, 2021

Mayfield earns around $10 million from endorsement deals and commercials. He has endorsement deals with companies such as Nike, Hulu, Panini America, and Leaf Trading Cards, among others. He is also a brand ambassador for CBD company Beam.

Baker Mayfield is also an angel investor and co-owns Camwood Ventures, a venture capital firm, alongside his brother Matt Mayfield.

Baker Mayfield’s earnings in NFL

Baker Mayfield signed a rookie contract for a four-year with the Cleveland Browns which was worth about $32.68 million total. He had an annual salary of approximately $8 million with signing amount of $21.8 million. Moreover, he even had his contract’s fifth-year option activated by the Browns.

In July 2022, Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers, where he signed a one-year deal that mirrored the conditions of his rookie deal with the Browns. He will be paid a salary of almost $4.8 million, with the possibility of performance-based bonuses worth $3.5 million.

Baker Mayfield was hosting a charity event yesterday. Deshaun Watson was having his sexual assault hearing yesterday. Never forget the Browns said they wanted an “adult” at QB. — Antonio (@BossAssBatch) June 30, 2022

Baker Mayfeild’s charity work

Along with his wife, Baker regularly participates in charity by raising money for the Cleveland-based Providence House which assists at-risk families.

He is also well recognised for raising about $100,000 for underprivileged children. Additionally, he actively helped people during COVID19 crises by delivering nearly 11,000 free meals.

