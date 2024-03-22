22-Year-Old Caleb Williams Also Runs a Charity to Back the “Underdogs” & End Bullying

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 01: USC quarterback Caleb Williams answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on March 1, 2024, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire) NFL: MAR 01 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2403013901

Caleb Williams will enter the 2024 NFL draft as the first projected pick. However, he has had his share of criticism, especially recently when he decided to opt out of the NFL Combine, declining to do anything other than meet the prospective teams for the interview. Yet, just like he said, USC’s shot-caller didn’t sit out his Pro Day and showed the NFL world glimpses of what made him a standout QB in college.

Personnel from franchises with the top three picks in the draft were present in Southern California to witness Caleb’s showcase. The Bears’ head coach Matt Eberflus, GM Ryan Poles, Keenan Allen, and Ian Cunningham were present at the event. As per Yahoo Sports, Caleb showed his ability to throw over routes and hitches; down both sidelines. He faked handoffs and rolled out. Moreover, the 2022 Heisman winner threw the ball smoothly, with 80-90% pace and all but one of his throws came from inside the pocket.

Nonetheless, while college athletes have been criticized for getting spoiled and wasteful by their NIL deals, spending money on things they don’t need, many have utilized this money towards better use like buying their parent’s home, helping the community and those who need around them.

Williams too is playing his part and showed he’s not just a leader on the field, but also away from it. The former Oklahoma Sooners star has founded Caleb Cares, where he dedicates his time and resources to eliminating bullying and empowering the underdog. Bullying is a serious problem in schools and universities and has many times pushed students to take drastic steps to handle the problem. And Caleb is trying to help — as much as he can.

As per Caleb Cares, Williams decided to choose this cause for all those kids who feel left out for being different and don’t fit in. He feels fitting in diminishes the things that make one unique and different — and only by being different can one propel himself/herself to greatness.

“I created the Caleb Cares Foundation for those kids who are suffering because they don’t fit in,” Caleb said. “Fitting in means you’re not standing out. Greatness is formed in our differences. What makes you different today will propel you tomorrow.”

Williams also believes in working towards the cause of underdogs and has had a soft spot for them since his childhood.

Caleb Williams Advise for the Underdogs

While he may not be an underdog on the field, the 2022 Heisman winner sure has a soft corner in his heart for them. Since childhood, he has been very fond of Superman. And just like the caped crusader Caleb always believed that he could achieve anything, and that belief hasn’t changed a bit to this day. Now, he is harnessing his beliefs with the aim of empowering all underdogs.

Caleb wants them to hold on to the feeling of being an underdog and not let anyone change the goals that they set for themselves. He asserts that they have to prioritize what’s important for themselves and slowly progress toward their goals, while also celebrating each achievement with pride. Caleb also feels that one’s ‘peers’ would always have his/her back, and if they don’t, he/she doesn’t need to waste any energy on them.

Notably, Williams was subjected to hate and criticism for his attitude and his actions off the field. Naysayers questioned his mental toughness when he cried after a loss while hugging his mother, while others wished for his draft stock to plummet when he refused to participate in the Combine, asserting that his arrogance would lead to his downfall.

However, he has pushed aside all the negativity and is poised to become the next superstar in the league. The Chicago Bears are very likely on the verge of acquiring their first franchise QB in decades, someone who serves as a role model both on and off the field.