$245 Million Quarterback Russell Wilson & $4.5 Billion Denver-Based Franchise Gift Fans One of The Worst Broncos Games in NFL

Star QB Russell Wilson faced a lot of flak for lackluster show against the Colts. Can the Broncos bounce back before the fans run out of patience?

The Denver Broncos had high hopes from Russell Wilson before the season started. After all, his transfer from the Seahawks to the Denver-based franchise was one of the biggest stories this offseason.

In fact, Denver fans were so excited to witness the star QB leading their team that Russell’s Broncos jersey ended up breaking sales records. However, right from their season opener, the Broncos have failed to live up to the expectations.

The Seahawks-Broncos game was anticipated to be a blockbuster contest. Although it turned out to be a cliffhanger, Wilson failed to impress. Post that, Broncos register a couple of close wins but suffered a massive defeat against the Raiders.

Russell Wilson’s disastrous run continues against the Colts

However, Broncos fans really lost their patience with the way their team played against the Indianapolis Colts in their latest clash. Right from the word go, both, Broncos and Colts were lackluster.

The 9-9 scoreline at the end of the fourth quarter suggests that both the teams weren’t able to execute their plans. Although Colts’ Matt Ryan also had a terrible day, what really angered NFL fans was $245 Million QB Russell Wilson’s dismal performance.

274 yards, zero touchdowns and 2 interceptions from Russell Wilson frustrated the Broncos fans. In fact, a large number of fans left the stadium even before the start of OT as they were agitated after witnessing 4 quarters of terrible quality football.

After the game, NFL analyst Warren Sharp highlighted the massive monetary numbers associated with the players and the team that eventually gifted the fans an extremely disappointing night of football.

the Broncos paid $245,000,000 to Russell Wilson & then a rich conglomerate paid $4,650,000,000 to own the Broncos and then a richer man is paying $11,000,000,000 to broadcast them on TV for the next 11 years and all the rest of us watching this game are complicit — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 7, 2022

Russell Wilson has signed a $245 million worth 5-year extension till 2028. The Broncos were purchased for $4.5 billion by the Walton-Penner group and Amazon is paying $11 billion for the next decade to broadcast the Thursday Night Football matches.

All these head-turning numbers given by Warren ultimately revolve around the fans of the game who were left incredibly disappointed with the way Broncos-Colts game turned out.

Without a doubt, the Broncos need to do rise again, Wilson needs to rule to the game again if the franchise wants to keep getting the kind of love they have received in the past.

