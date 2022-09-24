$250 million Peyton Manning misses the ‘thrill’ of showering with his teammates, as revealed to Jimmy Kimmel

Peyton Manning had a great time in the NFL, bonding with his teammates in more than just one way. Especially, the way he interacted with them in the showers.

Manning made sure that he had fun while playing football, and he enjoyed being a team player. Football is one of the biggest team sports in the world.

11 players are competing every day with each other, and that builds a lot of companionship with the people you go out on to the field with every day.

Playing a team sport requires more than just putting a finished product out on the field. Many of those moments are made when you’re in the locker-room.

Manning was especially a big fan of the showers he used to take with his teammates. After he retired, Manning and Jimmy Kimmel lamented about having to shower alone, and how lonely the entire experience was.

Manning said, “So I Guess More than anything what I miss is the camaraderie.” Jimmy Kimmel joked back, “And showering with others, right?”

Manning replied, “Of course!”

Peyton Manning was a true legend of the game

Aside from loving to shower with his teammates, Peyton Manning also really liked playing football. He was good at it too. If Tom Brady hadn’t played for as long as he did, there’s a good chance Manning would be on top of all the major passing records.

His best season came in 2013, where he set records for the most passing yards in a season with 5,477, and the most touchdowns in a single season with 55.

Nobody has come close to matching those numbers, even though Patrick Mahomes joined Manning as the only two quarterbacks to pass for over 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a single season.

Manning was a regular season machine, winning five MVPs, another NFL record. The Hall of Fame quarterback is probably the best passer to have ever played the game.

In the 2013 season opener against Baltimore, Manning tied the NFL record for most passes in a single game when he torched the Ravens for 7 touchdowns.

All told, Manning had a legendary career, one players dream of having. He finished with 2 Super Bowl titles, and he had the perfect end to his career, winning it all in his final season.

Peyton Manning turns 45 today 🎉 – 2x Super Bowl Champion

– 5x MVP

– 7x 1st Team All-Pro

– 14x Pro Bowler

– Pro Football Hall of Fame, Class of 2021

– Founder of “Omaha” audible call Legend 💯 (via @CBSSports)pic.twitter.com/HglkuyRpZm — Overtime (@overtime) March 24, 2021

