Ciara Wilson says Russell Wilson is a ‘stern but loving football coach’ to Future’s son Zahir

Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara is delighted with the way her husband teaches football to son Future Zahir.

Russell Wilson is a superstar in the world of the NFL. After starting off his journey at the highest level with the Seattle Seahawks in 2012, the renowned quarterback went on to play for them till the 2021-22 season.

During his stint with the Seahawks, Russell earned a number of accolades and broke several records. In fact, he led the Seattle-based franchise to consecutive Super Bowls.

However, after the Wilson-Seahawks relationship turned sour, he was traded to the Denver Broncos ahead of the 2022 season. Although his team didn’t start the season as well as he would have liked, the Wilson-led unit bounced back and absolutely thrashed the Texans in their second game.

Russell Wilson shares an amazing bond with Ciara and Future’s son Zahir

As far as personal life is concerned, Wilson is happily married to renowned singer and model Ciara. The two tied the knot back in July, 2016 and have been going strong ever since.

They have been blessed with two wonderful kids, Win Harrison and Sienna Princess. Moreover, the power couple also showers love on Ciara’s first son from rapper Future named Future Zahir.

In fact, Zahir and Wilson are very close and the father-son duo has been spotted playing football together on several occasions. Wilson is actually leaving no stone unturned when it comes to teaching the little one all the nuances of the game so that he can become an NFL star one day.

In a recent interaction with PEOPLE, Ciara revealed that when it comes to football, Russell is very serious about guiding his son in the right direction, even if it means that he has to become the hard taskmaster on a few occasions.

“Russell is all about the details. He’s all about the technique. He’s firm with love though,” Ciara said while reflecting on her husband and son’s football relationship.

However, Ciara emphasized that no matter what happens, Russell always comes back home with love and it is just incredible for the whole family.

Coming back to Wilson’s current season, after a defeat in the very first game against his former franchise, his team just thrashed the Texans. They’ll next take on the 49ers and we can expect another entertaining clash.

