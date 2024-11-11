3 Instances When the Refs Favored Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Against the Broncos

It all came down to field goal when the Broncos took on the Chiefs. The ball was spotted just 35 yards from the goalpost and, if successful, could have been the game-sealing score for Denver. Unfortunately, Wil Lutz’s kick was blocked by the Chiefs with no time left on the clock. However, it turns out that the losing team could have gained an advantage much earlier in the game, possibly even winning, if not for missed referee calls.

MLFootball on X (formerly Twitter) posted a thread with three posts about potential missed calls during last Sunday’s game. After reviewing these clips, fans have been buzzing that all these calls went in favor of the defending champs, and you might change your perspective too. If you haven’t already.

Missed holding penalty and illegal man downfield

One of the many botched calls that caught internet sleuths’ attention is a possible holding penalty and illegal man downfield on a third play. However, much to the fans’ dismay, the referee declared, “There was no foul on the play for ineligible downfield.”

What makes the situation even worse is that right after this “missed call,” Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce for a two-yard touchdown. One could very well argue that this missed call was the turning point of the game. And the clips and snapshots circulating online are quite compelling, and they truly show the brutality of the hit.

Illegal hands to the face penalty

In a third down play, QB Mahomes was sacked by a Broncos defender, but the referees decided to slap the Broncos with “illegal hands to the face.” This could have certainly been a game-changing sack.

MLFootball argues that the sack occurred so quickly that it would have been impossible for the Broncos to have committed a penalty.

An “obvious” holding call

This ‘missed’ penalty occurred just before the Chiefs scored their first and only touchdown of the game. Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto was nearly crushed by OL Kingsley Suamataia, yet no flags were thrown on the field.

Debates about whether the Chiefs benefit from officiating calls will rage on. But one cannot downplay the fact that these accusations are becoming more frequent.

What do you think? Do the Chiefs get favorable calls? Let us know in the comments.