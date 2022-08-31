“I’m Gonna Fu*k Them Up” – Deshaun Watson’s $230 million deal has Baker Mayfield looking for revenge

After putting everything into the Browns and the city of Cleveland, Baker Mayfield was wronged by the front office. Now he is out for blood in the season opener.

Baker Mayfield was drafted in the 2018 draft class by the Cleveland Browns with the first overall pick. In his first start, Baker broke a 19 game winless streak that the Browns were on. This signaled many more similar incidents.

Baker Mayfield threading the 🪡 pic.twitter.com/fkZS2cnNzc — PFF (@PFF) August 27, 2022

The arrival of Mayfield in Cleveland was the start of a new journey. After finishing the previous year 0-16, the Browns were ready to turn their fortune around. Mayfield was the 2017 Heisman winner and had a swagger that could get an entire city behind him.

Mayfield worked with 3 different offensive coordinators in his first 3 years in the NFL. He was putting up with the incompetence of the Browns while leading them to a winning record.

In his fourth season, Mayfield played the majority of the year with a torn labrum. As a player, Mayfield wanted to fight alongside his teammates and the front office did not stop him. Soon after, rumors came out that Mayfield was childish and a team cancer.

These rumors seemed false from the start and another excuse to move on to Deshaun Watson, a controversial but elite quarterback. The Browns pointed to Baker’s bad play from injury and quoted to ‘wanting an adult at quarterback’ while moving on from Baker.

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes’ 50-year-old mother was shocked by almost ‘same age’ Tom Brady running riot on the football field

Now as the starting QB of the Carolina Panthers, Mayfield is looking for revenge

The Browns signed serial sexual assaulter at quarterback and stuck with him throughout his trials. He was sentenced to a 11 game suspension and a $5 million fine. Meanwhile, after a lot of drama, Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers.

Mayfield soon won the starting job from Sam Darnold, another 2018 draftee. During the preseason, Mayfield had this to say about the week 1 chance to beat the Browns – I’m gonna bleep them up.’

If you’re not a Browns fan, did Browns fans’ unsanctimonious betrayal & two-faced immediate disowning of Baker Mayfield, after he put his body through torture for them/the organization/the city of Cleveland, turn you into a @bakermayfield fan? #BakerMayfield #KeepPounding — Kevin ❌ (@KevinMcCune) August 27, 2022

Mayfield understandably does not hold any soft corners for his old team. The team decided to move forward with a criminal while also disrespecting Mayfield. Mayfield put everything he had on the line for the team, and was called unprofessional.

Baker’s revenge story will soon take another step in week 1, but we will have to wait and see if he can back up his smack talk.

Also Read: Lamar Jackson got himself a special $100,000 gift honoring his iconic ‘leap over defender’ play