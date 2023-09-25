3 Years Before Signing $46,000,000 Kansas City Deal in 2016, Travis Kelce Burnt All of His Rookie Money on Marty McFly Trainers & a High End Rolex

Kansas City superstar Tight End Travis Kelce, who is grabbing all the headlines due to his alleged love affair with Taylor Swift, once almost went broke after spending all his rookie money on shoes and a Rolex. The two-time Super Bowl winner just loves spending serious dough on shoes and watches and this habit of his once landed him in deep trouble.

Advertisement

Fortunately for Travis, he was given a 5 year $46,000,000 deal by the Chiefs in 2016 upon which he was able to manage his finances. However, in 2013, just 3 years before signing the aforementioned deal, Kelce was in a dire financial state as he had splurged all his hard-earned dollars on ‘Back to the Future’ special shoes and a Rolex.

Rookie Travis Kelce Carelessly Spent a Big Chunk of His Rookie Money

Now a well-off NFL veteran with serious money in his pocket, Travis wasn’t in a similar state back in his rookie days. A third round pick by Kansas City Chiefs in 2013, Kelce was rewarded with a signing bonus of $800,000 after he had signed a $3,120,000 rookie deal. Hence, Travis decided to go big with his spendings, not realizing he won’t be getting paid before the August of the next year.

Advertisement

Being a big fan of movie franchise Back To the Future, first thing the star Tight End brought was a pair of replicas size 13 Nike Air Mag Marty McFly’s from the movie ‘Back to The Future 2’. Speaking recently about the same with Jason Kelce on their podcast New Heights, Travis said-

” I’d always wanted those shoes, I’d always been a big Nike guy and watching Back To The Future so many frickin’ times and seeing what the Nikes would look like in the future and the fact they were anti-gravity and self-tying.”

Continuing with his spending spree during his rookie year, Travis had then bought an expensive Rolex. The Kansas City star also spent a lot of money on bottles in the club. All these spendings left him completely broke during his rookie year. Thankfully, he was able to secure a lucrative $45,000,000 deal in 2016 with Kansas City and after that, he never looked back.

Travis Kelce is Now Giving Back to the Community

Travis has grown a lot as a person. He is saving money and is also giving back to the community as well, after almost going broke a decade ago. Travis, last year, announced that his Eighty -Seven & Running Foundation will make a worthy contribution to the University of Cincinnati Athletics Department, per GoBearCats, by launching a Health and Wellness Endowment for Bearcats student-athletes.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GoBEARCATS/status/1590404303411638272?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

About his contribution, Kelce had said per GoBearCats– “During my time at UC, I developed a solid infrastructure of people around to help me navigate through daily life as a student-athlete. Being able to have that support system in place is part of the reason why I decided to start this Endowment and give back to my alma mater and its athletic department.”

Travis has been one of the best Tight Ends in the NFL for quite some time now. Chiefs would be hoping to continue their fruitful relationship with the man that brings best of out of Patrick Mahomes.