“30 Degrees in Texas”: Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Randi Shares Her Peak Winter Experience Without a Heater

Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi, who lives in Texas, is experiencing peak Texas winter without a heater. She fell asleep with the heating system running, but woke up in a cold house. Randi took to Twitter to share the story, also complaining about the severe cold weather in a state that’s traditionally known for its heat.

“30 degrees in Texas and somehow my heater turned off in my home last night and it’s freezing…too cold for me,” Randi wrote on her X account accompanied by three freezing face emojis.

Weirdly, her heater turned off without her touching it. This could’ve been a result of it getting too cold and the device powering down to prevent damage. Still, heaters don’t usually sustain damage from the cold because they source heat. But perhaps the cold in Texas is a different animal.

Texas is a state known for its heat and is where the Mahomes family raised Patrick. Summers are prolonged, with temperatures often reaching the high 90s and low 100s. Even in the fall, temperatures range from the 90s during the day to the 60s at night. For the most part, it’s classified as a humid subtropical state.

However, this winter has been brutal in Texas. January is the month where it traditionally gets the coldest, but only in recent years has it been starting to experience snow-like atmospheres regularly. Snow is uncommon in the state, but it can occur.

Randi chooses the warmth of Texas as opposed to the crazy climate of Kansas City where her son plays. But today she’s experiencing what her son has to deal with on almost a daily basis. The summers in KC can get hot and muggy, but the winters get frigid and dangerous to be outside in.

Kansas City experiences snow yearly. It’s actually what gives them such an advantage at home during the playoffs. When the weather gets cold in the NFL, that means the games matter more. And few teams are better prepared for the conditions than Mahomes and the Chiefs.

It’s a factor that needs to be considered for the Divisional round matchup that the Chiefs already have a ticket for. The Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Chargers are their most likely opponents in the next round—two teams accustomed to warmer climates. This should give Mahomes and the Chiefs an immediate edge over either squad.

While we do feel bad for Randi and her heater fiasco, it’s good preparation for the playoffs. She will surely be in the stands supporting her son. It’s never too early to start prepping for the cold.