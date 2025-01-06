“$30 Million Can’t Buy You Happiness”: Shannon Sharpe Blasts Tyreek Hill Over Trade Request From the Dolphins

After suffering an upset loss to the New York Jets, Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill declared to the world that he had enough. He expressed his disappointment at missing the playoffs for the first time in his 9-year career, even admitting, to the shock of many, that he had considered leaving Miami this summer.

“This is the first time I haven’t been in the playoffs, man. So I just gotta do what’s best for me and my family, if that’s here or wherever the case may be… I’m opening the door. I’m out, bro.”

Cheetah’s unexpected trade request hasn’t sat well with Dolphins fans or Shannon Sharpe, who launched a scathing rant against the WR in the latest episode of Nightcap.

In Shannon’s eyes, Tyreek’s current condition is a result of his own actions. The former tight end bluntly noted that before Tyreek decided to leave Patrick Mahomes & Co. for a bigger paycheck, he should have realized that consistent success wouldn’t be guaranteed anymore — especially given that his new QB, Tua Tagovailoa, didn’t have a good medical history and had even missed a few games because of it.

Tyreek’s money-minded approach, coupled with his throwing shade at the Chiefs and Mahomes since joining the Dolphins, has further ensured that Shannon Sharpe has no sympathy left for him.

“He left Patrick Mahomes to go to Tua? What did he think? Now remember he was running his mouth that Tua is more accurate than Mahomes… Ain’t no sense in doing that… Tua’s injury history, which you knew, but I gotta show you what you [now] see, 30 million can’t buy you happiness when you getting your eyes beat in.”

It’s hard to argue against Sharpe’s take. Tyreek left Kansas City after they had won the Super Bowl just a year ago. The Chiefs, during Hill’s exit, were the favorites to win the Super Bowl the following season, given they arguably had the best roster and coaching staff in the league.

Hill’s decision to leave this promising project for a team that didn’t match the Chiefs’ stature and potential back then clearly pointed to one thing — money. As we now know, that decision proved costly, as the Chiefs are on course for a historic three-peat, while Tyreek has been experiencing new lows since then.

While Ocho offered Shannon an alternate perspective, suggesting that Tyreek’s latest admission was made out of frustration, Unc had none of it. For the former TE, the Cheetah’s words were a clear warning to Miami’s executives — either sort out the team next year, or he is gone.