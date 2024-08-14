15-Second Teaser Shows Tom Brady Going All Out for New Role

Tom Brady is a busy, busy man. Over the eighteen months since hanging up his cleats, the former NFL QB has never shied away from exploring new ventures. Whether buying ownership stakes in Birmingham City FC or hyping up his debut in the commentary box, he’s essentially building an empire—an empire that now looks to be extending to YouTube.

Brady initially teased this project while tag-teaming with none other than Mike Tyson for a walkout at a Morgan Wallen concert in Las Vegas. He later posted a 15-second video across social media, particularly on his new YouTube channel created just last month.

The brief clip starts with the cameraman posing a simple question, ‘How’d we end up in Vegas?’ leading up to his fireworks-filled and ear-splitting experience at the concert.

The video also showcases the former QB practicing possible lines he might use in the commentary booth and concludes with him sitting with his son Jack and a message announcing ‘Last Week With Tom.’

But what is ‘Last Week With Tom’? The QB himself later shared another brief clip to explain. It’s essentially his blog that will offer a deep dive into his personal life and the exciting trips he’s taken over the past week.

This new series is set to drop today on YouTube and the first episode will take us through Brady’s trip to the Paris Olympics, his quality time with daughter Vivian, and a meet-and-greet with NBA athletes like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Anthony Davis, who shared a brief laugh with the father-daughter duo after Vivian playfully teased her father about his smaller stature.

Brady has accumulated about 6,000 followers on the online video-sharing platform, but if his reach is any indication, this number will hit the million mark in no time. With 15 million on Instagram, 5 million on Facebook, and another 5 million on TikTok, it’s clear this show is poised to accumulate a substantial number of views.

That said, his grind seems to never end, which is a good thing considering how many lives Brady has changed with his TB12 diet, his fitness regimen, and even his role as a motivational guru. He seems to excel at everything. But what about the upcoming Fox broadcasting gig?

Michael Rubin chimes in about Brady’s upcoming gig at Fox

During his appearance on ‘The Adam Schefter Show,’ the merchandising billionaire was asked about what he learned from the former QB during their business and non-business meetups, and what allows Tom Brady to be Tom Brady.

Firstly, Rubin noted that everything he has seen Brady achieve over the years, both on and off the field, is a result of out-competing and out-hustling the competition. He also asserted that Brady hasn’t changed one bit from his time on the gridiron:

“The maniac that won seven Super Bowls is the same exact guy today. He’s up every day at 5 a.m. He’s one of the first people I genuinely speak to several days throughout the week. I have a lot of friends who are getting to bed when he’s getting up.”

“He’s first up. He’s always hustling. He’s always grinding. And he has that unrelenting will to always win at whatever he does,” the merchandising billionaire continued.

Fanatics founder and CEO @michaelrubin believes that what made Tom Brady successful as a quarterback will make him successful as a broadcaster. https://t.co/AeBxgTWmFC pic.twitter.com/GCcbRUgefQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 14, 2024

This is exactly why Rubin believes that Brady will be “incredible” in the booth. His drive toward greatness will ensure it.