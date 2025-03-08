ESPN Layoffs Incoming? Stephen A. Smith’s $100M Deal Outshines Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, and Christian McCaffrey

On left- Stephen A. Smith, Left middle- Derrick Henry, on middle right- Saquon Barkley and on right- Christian McCaffrey. Credit- Imagn Inages

Stephen A. Smith just signed a mammoth $100 million media deal with ESPN, overshadowing the deals of NFL stars like Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, and Christian McCaffrey. For comparison, Barkley just signed a $42.1 million contract with the Eagles, Henry is on a $16 million contract, and McCaffrey’s contract with the 49ers is worth $38 million.

That means Barkley is the only running back who will earn as much as Smith annually—a stark reminder of how the NFL continues to undervalue rushers, even those who make a significant impact. Smith’s fat paycheck also raises another concern.

If history is any indication, ESPN might be about to take an axe to its offices. In 2023, ESPN parted ways with some of its longest-tenured and most prominent personalities to free up resources for bigger fish.

That year, the network let go of notable names such as Jeff Van Gundy, Max Kellerman, Keyshawn Johnson, David Pollack, and many more. Shortly after, ESPN brought The Pat McAfee Show on board with a five-year, $85 million deal.

The trend continued in 2024, with ESPN parting ways with Robert Griffin III, Samantha Ponder, and Zack Lowe. Meanwhile, recently retired NFL star Jason Kelce joined Monday Night Countdown. Now, with Stephen A. Smith landing a record-breaking contract, more layoffs seem inevitable. That seems to be the sentiment among fans as well.

Many immediately wondered how many more employees ESPN would cut to cover the cost. Others celebrated the move, believing Smith deserved the payday. However, a large segment of fans felt the deal was unwarranted, arguing that he is difficult to listen to and not worth the investment.

Smith’s five-year, $100 million contract with ESPN will give him $20 million per year. As per Front Office Sports, this makes him the highest-paid talent at the network, surpassing Troy Aikman and Pat McAfee’s $18 million annual salaries and Joe Buck’s $15 million. His deal also grants him the freedom to explore interests beyond sports, including politics, and provides support to expand his production company in partnership with Disney.

In addition to his prominent role on First Take, Smith will take on an expanded role in ESPN’s NFL coverage, including Monday Night Football. It’s a remarkable rise for Smith, who was dropped by ESPN in 2009 after his talk show was canceled.

Of course, Smith’s earnings still fall far short of Tom Brady, who is set to make $37.5 million annually in his broadcasting career. But then again, Brady is the GOAT—he had to win seven Super Bowls to command that kind of paycheck.