Robert Saleh Deserved Better: Decoding Jets HC’s Hasty Firing

If Robert Saleh got fired on Black Monday, many of us wouldn’t be surprised by the decision. Owner Woody Johnson didn’t actually hire the coach, as he was serving as the United States ambassador to the UK in 2021. It was GM Joe Douglas, who played a pivotal role in the recruitment.

In his three-year stint with the Jets before the 2024 season, Saleh’s team didn’t turn any heads either. And since the franchise aimed for a major uplift in the offseason—filling gaps in the roster and whatnot—if Saleh were given the boot and Jeff Ulbrich took his place, it would have made complete sense. Especially considering that Ulbrich was hired by the owner himself.

On top of this, the team could have gotten rid of Nathaniel Hackett, the offensive coordinator who couldn’t really bring his Green Bay talent to New York. The Jets are still evidently struggling on offense.

But Johnson decided to fire his head coach in the middle of the season, with the Jets just inches away from clinching first place in the AFC East. All they have to do is beat their divisional rivals, the Bills, next Monday.

If numerous reports are to be believed, Johnson had a very brief chat with Saleh before firing him, not even explaining why he was let go. The now-former head coach was then escorted out of the building by security.

This is more than unusual!

Johnson himself has been assuring the fanbase that it’s their offense that needs work and must show results this season. Meanwhile, one can certainly argue that the Jets’ defense has been able to hold its own, largely thanks to Saleh.

Aaron Rodgers was supposed to change things after taking over the helm, but his dropped passes, accuracy issues, and weak play-calling have barely impressed anyone. Still, Johnson and the Jets’ front office believed they were better off without the head coach, who was arguably the backbone of the defense that kept the entire team in contention.

The new and interim head coach, Jeff Ulbrich, is also a defensive coach, which, if you can guess already, won’t help the offense improve. He did, however, appoint Todd Downing for the play-calling duties that Hackett previously held.

But as we discussed beforehand, these decisions should have been made in the offseason. These hasty changes are more likely to bring bad results than the team is hoping for.

Did Aaron Rodgers influence Saleh’s exit?

Saleh’s surprising ouster came after Johnson’s Jets were defeated in the UK at the hands of Sam Darnold, a quarterback who previously played for the Jets. One could certainly argue that this left a bad mark on the owner, who had a fanbase to impress alongside his wealthy friends from the UK.

Afterward, Johnson had a brief chat with his QB Aaron Rodgers that night. “I did talk to Woody. He called me on Monday night. We had a short conversation,” the four-time MVP himself revealed on the Pat McAfee Show.

While both Johnson and Rodgers denied discussing Saleh’s firing that night, fans and pundits aren’t buying it. And rightfully so!

It has been quite evident that Rodgers and Saleh didn’t get along. A few months ago, a storm sparked in the Big Apple when the former head coach stated that Rodgers’ absence from the mandatory training camp was “unexcused.” Later, it was revealed that Rodgers had previously informed the team and Saleh about his pre-planned absence.

This mere incident proved that there was a rift between the head coach and the quarterback. Or perhaps the coach didn’t have a hold of his own locker room.

Another incident that sparked outrage was when Rodgers seemingly shoved his coach on the sidelines during a touchdown celebration against the Patriots. The QB then stared down Saleh as if they were having a heated disagreement, sparking all sorts of speculation from fans and analysts alike.

With these points considered, it is quite evident that there was more than meets the eye regarding what was going on in the Jets’ camp. And given that all parties involved have tried to conceal crucial information, it’s unlikely we will get the whole story. A part of it, sure, if Rodgers continues his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

But what about Saleh’s future? The majority believe that he can return to the Bay Area and lead the 49ers’ defense.

The team performed exceptionally well last season, but with key offensive weapons missing, they are struggling quite a bit this year. With Saleh in charge of the defense, they could surely be in contention, perhaps even making it all the way to the Super Bowl.