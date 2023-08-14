$300,000+ Grosser ‘Blind Side’ Based on Michael Oher’s Life, Lands in Controversy as NFL Star Accuses Family of Cheating Him Out of Royalties

Michael Oher dropped a bombshell on the NFL world today, revealing that his entire adoption story highlighted in the movie The Blind Side was based on a significant lie. Oher petitioned a Tenessee court that a major aspect of the film was a lie that the family who “adopted” him used the entire scenario as a way to make more money for themselves. The film depicts a heartwarming story of Oher being adopted into a wealthy, white family and making it into the big leagues. However, the story wasn’t as heartwarming as it seemed.

Oher’s claim is shocking and exposes a potentially incredibly dark secret. It’s also a mystery as to why the entire story was hidden till now, but there may be other reasons for that. Oher had a decent career in the NFL, playing for eight solid years in the league, between the Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans, and Carolina Panthers. He played in multiple playoff games, and he was a part of the 2015 Panthers team that went to the Super Bowl.

Michael Oher Reveals Big Scandal With Sandra Bullock Movie

Oher’s story seemed like the perfect, feel-good NFL story you’d love to see in a movie starring Sandra Bullock. However, this might not be true at all.

Oher claims that the parents, Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, who took Oher into their house, and supposedly adopted him, never actually did.

Instead, the couple tricked Oher into signing a document that made them his conservators which gave them the power to issue and take charge of business deals using Oher’s name.

The Blind Side made $309 million in profit, and Oher was supposed to share in this profit. However, the Tuohy family struck a deal that netted them and their birth children while Oher landed nothing.

It’s an absolutely shocking story, and Oher only found out about this earlier this year in February when he realized that the conservatorship didn’t give him any familial relations with the Tuohys. You can read about the full coverage of the situation on ESPN.

Oher Seeks Justice For The Unfairness

Oher is taking action to make sure that the Tuohy family can’t get away with using his name anymore. His petition in the Tennessee court looks to end the conservatorship, bar the Tuohy family from using his name and likeness, and recoup the money he lost out on.

It’s a heartbreaking story to hear, and, unfortunately, even such a good act could be turned around into something malicious. The Tuohys have used Oher’s name to raise their status in society, claiming to be do-gooders, but this could change everything.