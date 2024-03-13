“$330 Million For One Playoff Win”: Shannon Sharpe is Aghast at Atlanta Falcons Signing Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins has officially left the Minnesota Vikings and joined the Atlanta Falcons, a move that was widely expected. But what’s causing a stir is the eye-popping contract he has landed with his new team. It’s the talk of the town. In a recent episode of “The Nightcap” podcast, Shannon Sharpe dropped some heavy truths about Kirk Cousins’s latest deal with the Falcons.

Cousins has inked a massive four-year contract worth $180 million, which includes a $50 million signing bonus. That’s some serious cash, with a $110 million guaranteed.

Sharpe didn’t hold back, pointing out that despite Cousins’ hefty paychecks in his entire career he hasn’t achieved much success in the playoffs. He emphasized the stark reality that Cousins has now raked in a mind-blowing $330 million in guaranteed money, but he has just one playoff win so far. The former tight end said,

“Kirk Cousins has now made $330 million guaranteed. All the while. He’s won one playoff game… you pay this man $330 million Ocho, for one playoff win. So this notion we pay quarterbacks based on what we believe they can do. Well, we got to we got the results right here.”

Kirk Cousins has spent 12 seasons in the NFL so far and has started in just four playoff games, leaving him with a losing playoff record of 1-3. In those four games, he has thrown for 1047 yards, 5 touchdowns, and one interception.

Sharpe’s frustration was visible as he questioned the reason behind such massive contracts for quarterbacks who haven’t delivered playoff success. He argued that teams should pay quarterbacks based on their performance rather than their perceived abilities and potential.

Sharpe isn’t thrilled about Atlanta’s big offer to Cousins, sparking doubts about the fairness and logic behind such deals.

A Closer Look at Kirk Cousins’ Performance at the Vikings

Kirk Cousins is leaving the Vikings for the Falcons after spending six memorable seasons in Minnesota Vikings. During his time there, he only had one losing season in 2020, finishing 7-9. Overall, his performance has been impressive, boasting a 67.9% pass completion rate and a winning record of 50-37-1.

He has had four seasons with over 4,000 passing yards and made three Pro Bowl appearances. Last season, he was on fire, throwing for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns, and just 5 interceptions in eight games before a torn Achilles sidelined him for the rest of the year.

While Kirk Cousins is undoubtedly a standout quarterback, his playoff track record falls short of expectations. Despite his talent, he has never advanced past the Divisional Round in three playoff games with the Vikings. Additionally, according to Spotrac, over his six seasons with Minnesota, he’s earned a staggering $185 million.

Comparing Kirk Cousins to the league’s current top QB, Patrick Mahomes paints an interesting picture. In his first seven seasons, Mahomes earned $136.2 million, yet boasts three Super Bowl wins in four appearances, along with two MVP awards and six playoff runs. His massive $450 million contract in 2020 seems justified given his track record.

But can Kirk Cousins justify his hefty paycheck by leading the Atlanta Falcons to success, just like Mahomes did with the Chiefs?