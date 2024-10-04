3x Super Bowl Champ Details Why He ‘Trusts’ Baker Mayfield More Than Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins has been a model of consistency for the past decade, continuously throwing for over 4000 yards while playing for two different teams. On the other hand, Baker Mayfield started balling out only a year ago, finally unleashing the potential that made him 1st overall pick.

Unsurprisingly, the Falcons with Kirk are favorites heading into the divisional matchup with the Buccaneers. However, three-time Super Bowl winner, Devin McCourty trusts Baker to do the job in the upcoming matchup.

Appearing on an episode of Pro Football Talk, McCourty picked Mayfield over Cousins because of him being in year 2 with Tampa’s offense, while this is Cousins’ first year in Atlanta:

“I know Canales left but having these guys and understanding whether it is Rashad White or Mike Evans, Godwin, etc. This group of players have now played together going on two years. So to me, I trust that more than what Kirk and Atlanta are doing.”

He pointed out that Baker has managed to build great chemistry with his wideouts, including Rashad White, Mike Evans, etc.

According to him, the Bucs offense has shown their capabilities when they are firing all cylinders while Atlanta is yet to put their best product even with a stacked side.

Baker is on cloud 9, riding high with confidence and the players around him are relishing the opportunity to play alongside him, enjoying football and performing without pressure.

McCourty’s trust is not misplaced as the Bucs QB has picked off where he left off last season and continues to thrive in Tampa.

Baker Mayfield has outperformed Kirk Cousins this season

The former Browns QB has continued his rich vein of form from last season when he threw for over 4000 yards for the first time in his career. Now, heading into year 2 in Tampa, playing in a familiar offense, he is repaying the trust that the Bucs placed in him this offseason.

In four games this season, Baker has thrown for 984 yards averaging 2246 yards per game. He has also added 8 TD passes – 2nd most in the league behind Sam Darnold and just two picks, which is fewer than Mahomes.

He has a completion % of 70.5, completing 91 of 129 attempted passes, and boasts a passer rating of 106.9. However, stats don’t tell the whole story.

Mayfield has shown great mobility in and out of the pocket, often using his legs to make plays and gain some time to execute passes. He looks composed in the middle. Cousins, on the other hand, after a difficult start is finally beginning to settle into his new offense.

His 77 completions on 119 attempts with 64.9% accuracy are good for 864 yards. However, he has only thrown 4 TD passes and has been picked off 4 times as well.

Throwing for 216 yards per game, Kirk averages 7.3 yards per attempt to Baker’s 7.6. He’s yet to find his rhythm.

Playing on the road against the divisional rivals, the Buccaneers may not enter the game as favorites but they are 3-1 this season. Their wins have come against strong Lions, Eagles, and Commanders side. Both of the Falcons’ wins came with them coming from behind.

If Atlanta wants to win this matchup, they would have to take an early lead and put pressure on the Bucs as the Broncos did in Week 3.