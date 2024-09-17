Go Easy With the Caleb Williams, Patrick Mahomes Comparison — 3x Super Bowl Champ Wants to Give Bears QB Some More Time

Caleb Williams is learning the hard way that the NFL is a different animal than college ball. He has struggled to live up to the hype that has followed him around since he won the Heisman Trophy. However, Micheal Irvin saw something positive from Williams against Houston.

He highlighted that the Bears QB was more in control, playing organized football, making timely throws, and sticking to the script. This aspect will help him elevate his game to Patrick Mahomes level because the Chiefs QB excels in this aspect of QB play. Irwin said,

“Once he masters that on-time, on-script football, then all of his unorganized, off-script football can be very effective. That’s exactly what Patrick Mahomes does all the time. Now we put this kid in the same breath as Patrick Mahomes, let’s give him time to catch his breath.”

According to Irvin, Williams must master the on-script part of shot-calling before bringing other things like athleticism into his game. Those other things become effective when you conquer the on-script part and the opposition defense tries to come up with different schemes and plans to stop the script.

Irvin believes in the Bears and their plan for the rookie QB and thinks they have finally found a franchise QB if they can “resist their nature” to destroy perfectly good Quarterbacks.

Williams increased his passing stats from week 1, amassing 174 yards on 37 passing attempts, and completing 62.2% of his passes. He also rushed for 44 yards on five carries.

However, he still looked miserable out there, taking seven sacks and throwing 2 costly interceptions. It is this aspect of the game that Irvin talked about.

There’s always a learning curve for quarterbacks but he needs to understand that this isn’t college football, where he had the luxury of time to look up and pick his spot.

If he can understand that, he could get to the speed of the NFL to realize his potential that made everyone compare him to the likes of Mahomes and Rodgers.