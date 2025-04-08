“I’m Not the Party Anymore”: Rob Gronkowski Admits He’s No Longer the Party King Who Can Consume 15–20 Drinks at Age 35

Dec 16, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rob Gronkowski (middle) sings the during the National Anthem with the New Directions Veterans Choir before the Starco Brands LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Gronkowski is the host of the game. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

There are a lot of questions we tend to ask ourselves as we grow older in life, one of those is “Where did the party go?” After having infamously declared himself to be the physical embodiment of partying after winning one of his many Super Bowls, Rob Gronkowski claims that his glory days are now far behind him.

On the latest installment of the Dudes on Dudes podcast, Gronkowski joined his former teammate, Julian Edelman, in reliving an iconic postgame interview. A self-described “maniac” in his younger days, Gronk was known for his ability to put away beers faster than anybody on a college campus.

Asserting that he misspoke that day, the once-great party animal suggested that he simply rolled with things after having a verbal slip while attempting to speak Spanish.

“My English is already off, Julian. So you think my Spanish isn’t going to be off? So, instead of me trying to say ‘I am going to party,’ I accidentally said ‘Yo soy fiesta’ I am party. And it just turned out to be a hit, and it was one of my best postgame interviews I’ve ever done, and it still lives to this day. For example, when I shot that commercial in Mexico… They brought up “Yo soy fiesta’ five different times.”

Once recognized for his unnatural ability to maintain a specimen-like physique despite having an insatiable appetite for alcohol, the former New England Patriot announced that he should no longer be considered as the party king. Unfortunately, even Gronkowski’s tenacity has been subdued by the effects of time.

Forced to admit that “I’m not the party anymore,” the fraternity legend explained that,

“I’m not going to lie, Julian. My days are over from that party scene. I can still show up, have a good time, cheers, have a couple drinks, but the way I used to go and be Yo Soy Fiesta, it’s just unobtainable anymore. I’m 35 going on 36. I used to literally pound 15-20 drinks and be able to wake up and work out. I do that now. Man, my whole body would be inflamed, and my back would be hurting.”

Instead of feeling the pressure to perform at every social gathering he attends, Gronkowski now aims to simply have a good time and enjoy some conversations with the occasional drink. “We grew up, buddy.”

“We’re trying,” Edelman responded, seemingly in support of his longtime companion deciding to live a slightly more healthy lifestyle. Gronk’s announcement truly does mark the end of an era for one of the most beloved football personalities in the history of the NFL.

As times arrow continues to march forward, Gronkowski’s admission serves as a humble reminder that we all must endure our fair share of change as we go through life, otherwise, we risk losing out on what life itself is all about.

In an instance that perfectly highlighted the sheer absurdity of Gronkowski’s relationship with alcohol, the star tight end once found himself altering his diet simply for the sake of being able to continue his drinking habits. After his future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady sold him on the benefits of his TB12 diet, Gronk caved and took up a healthier lifestyle.

However, he refused to surrender his right to alcohol, forcing Brady to adjust the diet requirements to meet Gronkowski’s demands. The end result featured a severe increase in Gronkowski’s consumption of water to help mitigate the effects of his drinking.

Thankfully, his body will no longer have to conform to such an extreme input of spirits. In the end, a healthier Gronk should prove to be a happier Gronk, and that’s truly all that should matter for him in retirement.