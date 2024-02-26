Mike Florio Suggests How Russell Wilson Should Still Revive His Career While Also Earning Over $40 Million in 2024

Sean Payton seems to be done with Russell Wilson after just one year of being his head coach. Wilson, despite his potential Hall of Fame status, has suffered two consecutive losing seasons. However, Wilson’s focus should now be on finding a new team where he can restart his career by starting games regularly.

Broncos seem to have lost confidence in Wilson and they made it quite clear by letting him sit out the final two games of the 2023 regular season. Now the veteran QB faces a crucial decision before the 2024 season begins. He is in a battle to hold onto his starting position, whether it’s with Denver or another team.

NBC’s Mike Florio argues that Russell Wilson should be willing to accept a one-year contract worth the league minimum salary of $1.21 million if he wants to secure a starting quarterback position for the upcoming season. Florio highlights that Wilson is already set to receive a massive sum of $39 million, regardless of whether he signs with a new team or not. Therefore, from Wilson’s perspective taking a reduced salary for a year shouldn’t be a major concern.

Under head coach Nathaniel Hackett, Russell Wilson struggled with a 4-11 record in the 2022 season. However, he showed a slight improvement in the following year, finishing with a 7-8 record in 2023. He is already in the right trajectory and Florio believes sitting on a bench behind another quarterback, such as Aaron Rodgers, for an entire season wouldn’t benefit Wilson’s career. Instead, the upcoming season is crucial where he needs to actively play to showcase his skills and prove his worth as a top-tier quarterback.

Before joining the Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson played for the Seattle Seahawks for 10 seasons. During his time there, he led the team to nine winning seasons in a row and even clinched a Super Bowl victory. However, his final season with the Seahawks in 2021 ended with a disappointing record of 6-8. Since then, Wilson has struggled to find success, with no winning seasons and a noticeable decline in his performance.

What Will Be Russell Wilson’s Next Move?

Rumors are swirling that Russell Wilson might accept the league minimum salary to secure a starting position, which will only create opportunities for him. Teams with unsettled quarterback situations, like the Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, and Minnesota Vikings, could be interested in him, Moreover, Wilson’s experience could be a valuable asset for these teams, especially considering the bargain price he is offering.

Right now, the top choice for Russell Wilson seems to be the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite starting games with Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph in the 2023 season, the team still feels they are missing something. Even though they made it to the playoffs, they are lacking that star quarterback quality.

With Wilson only costing $1.2 million, he is a steal considering his 13 seasons of experience and eight playoff appearances. Plus, he’s cheaper than Mason Rudolph. If the Steelers were to look for another quarterback in the NFL draft, they wouldn’t find anyone offering a better deal than what Wilson is offering.

Having never had a losing season, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin could definitely use Wilson’s expertise to boost the team’s performance. In a few weeks, Wilson’s situation will likely become clearer, especially if the Broncos decide to part ways with him. And if they do, there will surely be other NFL teams vying for his talents.