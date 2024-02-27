Marvin Harrison Jr. Combine Update: Is Ohio State WR Not Participating in the Indy Showdown?

Marvin Harrison Jr. is poised to continue the legacy of his father, the Colts legend and Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison, as he prepares to step into the NFL. Projections place him as a high first-round pick, but it appears he won’t be partaking in the Combine, opting to stay at Ohio State and focus on readying himself for his rookie season in the league.

Coming off two consecutive 1200-yard and 14-touchdown seasons, Harrison Jr. is anticipated to be the 4th overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, likely to be picked up by the Cardinals. Despite being the top receiver prospect in his draft class, he remains unconcerned about the Combine and its potential impact on NFL teams evaluating him and other prospects through standardized tests such as the 40-yard dash and jump length.

Currently engaged in training with Ohio State’s strength and conditioning coach, Mickey Marotti, Harrison Jr.’s decision to bypass the Combine drills aligns with a growing trend among players in recent years. Last season, Bryce Young decided not to throw at the Combine and still became the 1st overall pick.

Similarly, other top prospects in the upcoming draft — such as USC’s Caleb Williams and LSU’s Heisman winner Jayden Daniels — predicted to be the 1st and 3rd overall picks, respectively, are choosing not to participate in throwing drills. However, they will attend the Combine for interviews and meetings. Much like Williams and Daniels, Harrison will also be in Indianapolis but will refrain from active participation, as per NFL.com.

Success at the Combine or even in college doesn’t necessarily equate to a successful career in the NFL. Many who performed badly in Combine went on to have average careers in the league while celebrated college athletes went on to warm the bench for years. Perhaps this is the reason why not only the players but also the fans are no longer showing interest in the Combine or the Pro Days.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Opting Not to Perform in Combine 2024 Has Polarized the Fans

Ever since the NFL has turned the Combine and Pro Days into an entertainment opportunity for the fans, they expect top prospects to show up and give their best. However, many are opting out of it, and fans who turn up to watch these players are being left disappointed and angry.

While skipping the Combine or Pro Days may not affect Marvin Harrison Jr.’s draft stock, it has undeniably upset fans who are calling him out for perceived lapses in sportsmanship and work ethic. Critics argue that it is not a favorable look for a player to miss the Combine, an event in which only a select few get the opportunity to participate. However, there are loads of fans expressing support for Harrison’s decision, arguing that there is no upside for him in participating, since he has already showcased his capabilities during his college days. Take a look:

Whether Marvin Harrison, Caleb Williams, or Daniels participate in the Combine or Pro Day or not, all roads for top prospects lead to the 2024 NFL Draft, which is just around the corner. Only two months remain before everyone flocks to the Motor City for the draft, and this year, it promises to introduce some great talents to the NFL, including Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix, Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr., and more. The Bears, Commanders, Patriots, Cardinals, and Chargers currently comprise the teams with the top five picks.