Travis and Jason Kelce Agree That Turkey Is One of the Worst Thanksgiving Dishes

Thanksgiving is just about here, getting Jason and Travis Kelce excited for the festive season. After all, who doesn’t love Turkey Day? It’s a time to gather with family and catch up while enjoying some delicious food and treats.

But on their most recent episode of New Heights, the Kelce brothers received a hot take in their voicemail inbox from a fan. The fan said that they think turkey is one of the worst Thanksgiving foods and that they don’t understand how so many people eat it. It was an eye-opening statement, given that the Gobbler is the star of the show on Turkey Day.

However, what may have been even more shocking is that the Kelce brothers agreed with the hot take.

“This is why I fry a turkey,” Jason shared. “It’s hard to eat a turkey unless it’s deep-fried and boiled in fat grease.” The former Eagles center then shared what their mother used to cook as an alternative to turkey.

“We purposely would never have turkey. Mom would make pork chops or some other meat,” Jason added.

It may be shocking to some, but it’s actually not that uncommon a practice in the US. Many families prefer to make another type of meat as an alternative to turkey because they simply don’t like it. Others get creative with their birds by wrapping them in bacon, deep-frying them, or injecting them with different flavors.

Jason and Travis later shared that they love everything else about Thanksgiving. The only thing that tends to get messed up is the turkey.

“Everything else about Thanksgiving is so fantastic. And then it kind of gets muddled down, for the most part, the way most people make it, a dry a** bird that you gotta slather gravy and cranberry sauce on to redeem anything about it,” Jason joked.

It was a funny description that got a good laugh out of Travis. But he agreed with everything his brother was saying. With this in mind, one has to wonder what meat will be on their table this year.

Not so surprisingly, some fans in the comments vehemently disagreed with Kelce’s take.

“If your turkey is dry, then you don’t know how to cook a turkey!” one wrote. “Are you only eating dry white meat?!?! Turkey dark meat is delicious,” another argued.

However, some fans agreed with the Kelces, too.

“Agree! I just have a whole plate loaded up with sides,” someone joked. “Honey-glazed ham is the way to go,” another suggested.

At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how you cook a turkey or if you have one at your Thanksgiving table at all. What really matters is that you are at a table surrounded by family that loves you.