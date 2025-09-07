$41M AAV T.J. Watt Gives a Humble Response to Why He Doesn’t Hire a Personal Chef

Aug 9, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

T.J. Watt is one of the NFL’s most dominant defenders [331 solo tackles, 108.0 sacks], so it’s only natural that he’s also one of its highest-paid players. Earlier this year, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed him to a three-year, $123 million extension, making him the second-highest-paid non-quarterback in the league at an average annual value of $41 million.

Logically, with $108 million guaranteed, Watt should enjoy financial security that most athletes can only dream of. Yet, he remains remarkably careful about how he spends his money.

And perhaps the best example of his frugal approach was seen when he was asked recently by Graham Bensinger about one of the more common luxuries NFL stars embrace: hiring a personal chef.

While Watt said that he tried having a professional for his dietary needs, he revealed that the experience never sat right with him.

“I’ve tried it. We’ve tried it. I just like, I can’t come around to the prices, man. It’s just absolutely insane,” the Steelers LB said. “I just keep asking, who is affording this? And I get that we have the means to be able to do it, but I still [can’t].”

But for younger Watt, the cost isn’t the only concern. He explained that the setup itself often feels awkward.

“It’s not even just for the meal. They’re in there two, three hours before and then they’re in there two, three hours after,” he explained.

“Unless you are really balling and you have like a butler’s kitchen or whatever, they’re literally like… your dinner table’s right next to where they are the whole time. Do I talk to this person? Do I not talk to this person? It’s kind of weird that way,” the NFL LB hilariously added.

So, instead of embracing this lifestyle, Watt finds satisfaction in handling things himself. Cooking his own meals, he says, isn’t a burden but a way of maintaining normalcy.

“There’s a practical element to where J.J. and I talk about it,” he explained, referencing his older brother, who once had a chef of his own. “But you just want to be able to do what you want… peace and quiet in your own home.”

These comments from T.J. Watt are consistent with his reputation for being financially cautious. He even recently went viral for admitting that he booked a 34B flight seat, despite easily being able to afford first class as a millionaire.

Even his elder brother, J.J., often jokes that T.J. can be too frugal given his wealth.

So, all said and done, T.J. Watt’s philosophy mirrors the way he plays football: disciplined, focused, and free of distractions. For him, no amount of money can replace the comfort of living life on his own terms, even if that means staying out of the kitchen spotlight and keeping the apron for himself.