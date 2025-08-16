When Patrick Mahomes Fulfilled Brittany Mahomes’ Dream with an $8 Million Investment

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) kisses his wife Brittany prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“Finally, we’re gonna have a home that we built and has everything we could have ever dreamed of having,” Brittany Mahomes once said of her and husband Patrick Mahomes’ palatial mansion in Kansas City. That dream became a reality in 2023.

Advertisement

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes were deliberate about crafting the perfect home, one that reflected their growing family’s needs and vision. Shortly after signing his long-term deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick purchased an eight-acre plot in Belton, Missouri, setting the stage for what would go on to become their family home.

Construction began in 2021, and by 2023, the Mahomes family had moved into their custom-built residence, marking the culmination of years of planning.

“I actually decided to get the land… when I signed my contract here in Kansas City,” Mahomes said in the Netflix docuseries Quarterback. “I knew I wanted to be here…I might as well build the exact house I wanted.”

The intentional design ensures every family member, from the youngest to the oldest, has a space to thrive. The $8 million estate comes equipped with a swimming pool with a swim-up bar, surrounded by expansive grounds. A private pond, cozy fire pit, and even a par-3 golf hole add the touch of luxury to the grounds.

A 50-yard football field, complete with Patrick’s logo at midfield and “Mahomes” displayed in the end zone.

Inside, floor-to-ceiling glass doors, bright white walls, a sleek gym, and an indoor basketball court reflect modern elegance.

There’s also a dramatic all-black theater showcasing Patrick’s jerseys and cleats, a reception room with a built-in fish tank and full bar, and a boutique walk-in closet designed to house his vast sneaker collection.

By investing in this one-of-a-kind estate, Patrick fulfilled Brittany’s vision, and they gained more than just a home.

The couple’s real estate journey began in 2017 with the purchase of a $350,000 two-bedroom, three-bathroom condo in Kansas City, notable for being the building’s only unit with a rooftop deck and a two-car garage.

Two years later, in 2019, they upgraded to a three-bedroom, four-bathroom converted ranch home, also in Kansas City, for $1.8 million. After investing an additional $400,000 in renovations, they recently listed the property for $2.9 million.