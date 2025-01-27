“Someone Please Just Mute Tom Brady”: Sports Analysts React to NFL Legend Calling the Eagles vs Commanders Game

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Fox color commentator Tom Brady before the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

One of the biggest storylines entering this NFL season was Tom Brady’s transition from retirement to the Fox broadcasting booth. Unfortunately for the GOAT, his performance has shown that he is human after all.

While Brady’s delivery, which was heavily criticized in the beginning, has improved, his lack of homework when it comes to facts and stats has drawn the ire of netizens. So much so that many are urging him to stop commenting altogether. Case in point: Brady’s latest statistical blunder involving Jayden Daniels during the NFC Championship game.

Like most, Brady was impressed by Jayden Daniels’s level-headedness during the playoffs. TB12, therefore, complimented the rookie for his MVP-level performance while noting that the Commanders’ quarterback is the only rookie playmaker in the league’s history to have won playoff games on the road.

“He’s not playing like a rookie… He’s actually playing at an MVP-type level. Won two playoff road games, a rookie has never done that. He’s really been in a league of his own,” Brady said.

Unfortunately, this is where the seven-time Super Bowl winner messed up. Before Daniels, Joe Flacco with the Ravens and Mark Sanchez with the Jets had already achieved this feat. Daniels, in fact, is the only NFC rookie QB to win two away games as Flacco and Sanchez had accomplished the feat in the AFC.

Fans and veteran sports analysts, at this point, were fed up with Brady’s mistakes and thus had one request for the GOAT — please stop. Sports Director at WSFA 12, Rosie Langello, even tweeted in frustration: “Someone please just mute Tom Brady”

Someone please just mute Tom Brady — Rosie Langello (@RosieLangello) January 26, 2025

I have to say it. Tom Brady is just annoying. Greg Olsen is so much better. — Tony George (@tgeorgesports) January 26, 2025

After messing up the stats, Tom Brady’s next mistake was getting players wrong. The GOAT committed the cardinal sin in a fiery game by mistaking Commanders TE Zach Ertz to be an Eagles player.

Did Tom Brady say the Eagles can throw the ball to Zach Ertz? That’s a bold strategy considering Ertz plays in Washington. — @therigszn stan account (@jefflanejr) January 12, 2025

The night got only worse for the former Patriots QB when he exceeded all limits by noting that the referees should limit their involvement in the game. “I do like the ability in the playoffs, I always felt this as a player, let the players play… Let them go out there, be physical. I’m not saying with something egregious, but I don’t love seeing the refs factor into too many games,” Brady said.

Considering how he had consistently seen decisions go in his favor during his days in New England, analysts were amused to hear this coming from him.

Tom Brady saying he doesn’t want help from the officials is like Hulk Hogan saying he doesn’t like spray tanning machines. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) January 26, 2025

There’s no way Tom Brady said the refs should really just let the players play, right?! That’s RICH. Good one, dude! — Jim Rome (@jimrome) January 26, 2025

Amidst the wave of criticism, there were a few who backed TB12 for doing an exceptional job. Jeremy Branham, co-host of the Killer B’s on ESPN, was among those who believed the hate toward the GOAT’s broadcasting was unwarranted.

Unpopular opinion: Tom Brady is really good at broadcasting. — Jeremy Branham (@JeremyBranham) January 26, 2025

It sure seems that Brady has failed to live up to his $375 million contract valuation. While no one expected the GOAT to get the delivery right in his debut season itself, making silly factual errors shows laziness, which is unlike the standards he has set for himself. Safe to say, the GOAT has a lot of work to do this offseason.