“I Don’t Want to Just Blow Money”: $123M LB T.J. Watt Recalls When He Got Stuck in a Seat Flying Economy After Sacking Lamar Jackson Twice

In a league where blockbuster contracts are signed almost every other week in the offseason, NFL stars often face the question of how to handle sudden wealth. Some indulge right away, while others take a more cautious approach. Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, fresh off his 3-year, $123 million extension, belongs firmly in the latter category.

Despite pulling in nearly $41 million annually, Watt says his mindset hasn’t changed. If anything, it leans toward frugality. For him, money’s value isn’t in splurging on luxuries but in keeping a sense of balance.

“You hope it doesn’t [change you], honestly,” Watt said, reflecting on life after securing his major payday.

“It changes things in the sense that financial freedom is to do whatever we want, and to be able to have nice things or to take great vacations. But you don’t want it to define who you are and to overpower who the person is,” he added.

That attitude, though admirable, has at times hilariously put him at odds with his older brother and Houston Texans legend, JJ Watt. And in his latest conversation with Graham Bensinger, T.J. Watt recalled one particular moment two years ago that highlighted their different philosophies.

Fresh off a bye week and a standout performance against the Ravens, a game in which he racked up two sacks on Lamar Jackson, the younger Watt decided to fly to Palm Beach for a quick vacation. But rather than booking a private jet or even first class, the All-Pro linebacker boarded a Southwest flight and found himself crammed into a middle seat.

“JJ was like, ‘Dude, what are you doing?’” Watt remembered with a laugh. “‘You just sacked Lamar Jackson twice yesterday and now you’re sitting in like 34B.’ He’s like, ‘Spend the money, bro. Like, what else are you waiting for?’”

While Watt admitted that his brother had a point, especially when it came to valuing time and comfort, old habits die hard: “It’s hard to break out of that where it’s like they want how much for a private chef? That’s ridiculous. Like I would rather not. And it’s hard to find that balance.”

At the heart of it, however, T.J. Watt attributed his seemingly stingy behavior to his motivation, which has never been about chasing bigger contracts or living extravagantly.

“If I could have signed up for my rookie contract when I was a kid, I would have signed me up right away. I’d be so happy with what I have right now if you asked me 10 years ago. But for me, it’s the continual chase of football that provides the wealth. I’m not chasing the wealth. I’m chasing the greatness of football. And that’s the benefit you get from it,” he said.

So in an era where athletes are often judged by how they spend their money. T.J. Watt’s outlook feels refreshing. Sure, he has financial freedom. Sure, he enjoys the occasional vacation. But when it comes to money, he makes it clear he’s not about showing off. After all, cash can’t buy the one thing he wants most: another Super Bowl.

As T.J. Watt put it best: “I don’t want to just go blow money just to blow money.”