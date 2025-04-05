Patrick Mahomes and Half-Sister Mia Receive Four-Word Advice from Randi’s Sports Psychologist Friend on Decision-Making

A crucial part of the process of becoming the best is knowing when to ask for help. For some, that means gleaming knowledge from coaches, but for others, that means seeking out the assistance of a sports psychologist.

From his father Pat, to his half-sister Mia, Patrick Mahomes’ family is brimming with athletic talent. With high-pressure moments and bright lights being a constant factor in their lives, it’s only right that they do everything in their power to ensure that they are all well equipped to handle those career-defining instances.

Naturally, that resulted in them seeking out the services of Elizabeth Lombardo, a sports psychologist who boasts a Master’s Degree in physical therapy and a Ph.D. in clinical psychology. In noting that both Mia and Patrick “have to make game time, on-the-spot decisions,” Mahomes’ mother, Randi, asked Lombardo for her opinion on the best way to handle those types of situations.

Lombardo’s answer boiled down to four key words, “Take a deep breath.”

“The best thing to do is get out of that psychological redzone, when we are in a fight-or-flight state. So, the best way to do that… inhale and then exhale twice as much. That will get your brain back into that frontal lobe, rational thinking, so that they can make a very powerful and effective decision.”

Mahomes is certainly no stranger to the psychological aspect of competing. In past interview with The Star, the Kansas City signal caller admitted to practicing meditation on a weekly basis throughout the regular season.

During the interview, the league’s premiere passer explained how the process helps him to remain focused on the task at hand.

“There’s a lot going on in the NFL season. It’s not just football. If you can just refocus on the main thing, it usually helps out.”

Thankfully, the family has also enjoyed the backing of Mahomes’ mother from day one. While the Texas Tech product may have always been destined for superstardom, his aforementioned half-sister, Mia, made a bold choice in declaring that she wanted to be an athlete as well.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Randi highlighted her support for their most recent competitor. The video showcased Mia competing in various sports including tennis, volleyball, and basketball.

While the young one’s diverse skill set certainly reflects her family’s genetics, the most important message came at the end of the video, where Randi made it clear to her that “You can do anything you want!” As the family continues to mourn the loss of Mahomes’ grandfather, Randy, they will once again look towards their faith and the loving support of Randi.

With his supporting cast right behind him, the face of the Kansas City Chiefs’ will now attempt to avenge his championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX.