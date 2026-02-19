Francis Mauigoa’s Parents: Who Are the Miami OT’s Mother and Father Fa’alialia and Telesia

Francis Mauigoa is very likely set to be a high first-round draft pick in 2025, as evident in recent mock drafts. The consensus is that he will be drafted with either the third or fourth pick. So, let’s get to know the offensive tackle who could potentially become a stout protector of the QB once in the NFL.

He grew up in the town of ‘Ili’ili, an American Samoa coastal village with roughly 3,000 people. The sport is not too popular on the island, but Mauigoa loved to play. That’s why his parents, Fa’alialia and Telesia, eventually moved him to Florida, about a 21-hour flight from his homeland.

Mauigoa played at IMG Academy while in Florida and became a five-star recruit. When it came time to pick a school to sign with, he gathered his entire family in Hawaii on the eve of signing day. They made the process a family decision because they all wanted to move with him wherever he attended.

Mauigoa eventually chose the University of Miami. When he did this, his parents immediately left American Samoa and moved minutes away from the campus. They wanted to make church, dinners, and postgame interactions a normal family affair.

Mauigoa’s brother, Francisco, also transferred to Miami when he heard of his brother’s decision. He was a standout linebacker who had already gotten his career started with the Washington State Cougars. They pushed each other constantly on the football field and in school.

Diving into Francis Mauigoa One of my favourite parts of his game is his independent hand usage and how he refits. Really helps him with base blocks in pass pro. Projects very well to guard#RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/rQmFF6MVA7 — Cole Jackson (@ColeJacksonFB) February 4, 2026

Now, Mauigoa’s hard work will soon all pay off. But he owes a lot of it to his parents. Without them, he may have never gotten the opportunity to move to America and pursue his dream.

“Coming from American Samoa, we don’t get as many opportunities as we get in the mainland,” Mauigoa said in an interview. “One of those opportunities is continuing your education in college. This has been a blessing because without football, I don’t know if I’d be going to college. It wouldn’t be possible for me. I wouldn’t be here.”

Not only did his parents move him to the US, but they also continued to support him and stay involved in his life. They could’ve easily taken the back seat and lived at home while Francis pursued his dream. However, they wanted to be by his side during that pursuit.

All in all, it shows how tight-knit the American Samoa culture is. In America, many parents have no issues with sending their children off to college and being hundreds of miles away from them. But in Mauigoa’s culture, that’s not the case. They want to be as close to the family as possible. Good for them!