“That’s Why Me and My Family Made The Decision”: Saquon Barkley Details How the Eagles’ $37.75M Deal Shaped His Super Bowl Dreams

Saquon Barkley could be the greatest free agent signing in NFL history. He faces the stiffest possible competition for that distinction. However, he will have a legitimate argument if he leads the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl LIX victory.

Advertisement

Barkley discussed his pending Super Bowl appearance with FOX Sports reporter Peter Schrager on Monday evening. The first-team All-Pro tailback admitted he thought he could reach this stage once he joined the Eagles.

Every football player dreams of reaching the Super Bowl one day. Barkley confirmed as much to Schrager. He added a caveat, though, saying “The dream was to win the Super Bowl.” He’s not content with merely getting there, and neither are his Eagles teammates.

That championship possibility was a big reason for him spurning other suitors for Philadelphia.

“Definitely envisioned playing in this game. That’s why me and my family made the decision to come to Philadelphia, cause we felt that would be our opportunity to play in the Super Bowl. And here we are.”

Barkley once believed he was destined to spend his entire career with the New York Giants. Those aspirations ultimately didn’t work out. At this point, he has no sorrows to drown, though. He has already made the absolute best of his new situation. A Lombardi Trophy would be the ultimate cherry on top.

Philadelphia has lived by a “team > we” mentality all season. Barkley has embodied it better than anyone. He passed up on the chance to set the NFL’s all-time rushing record in Week 18 to preserve himself for the playoffs. He knows it will “[take] everyone” to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

“I think the important thing is staying locked into the game no matter what. Whether we come out to a fast start or we go down early, just continue to trust the process. Continue to trust in each other and continue to go to work.”

Cornerback Darius Slay said Mahomes “became a better quarterback” after Tyreek Hill was traded. Mahomes’ 9-0 postseason record since then supports that notion.

The Eagles are chasing rarified air in that respect, just to a lesser degree than the Chiefs, who are aiming for the league’s first three-peat. Kickoff for Super Bowl LIX is Sunday, Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. E.T. on FOX.