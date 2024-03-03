“It Was So Disrespectful”: Deion Sanders Recalls Walking Off the Court When Playing Basketball With His Son Shedeur

Deion Sanders has etched his name in the history books by thriving in both the gridiron and the ballpark. His football prowess is no secret — as he has not only clinched two Super Bowls but also been inducted into the Atlanta Falcons Ring of Honor. On the other hand, he played nine seasons as a part-timer in the MLB, including being part of the Yankees, Braves, Reds, and Giants. But did you know that he was also an avid basketball player? As it turns out, Sanders got his moniker ‘Prime Team’ after netting 37 points in a game. He has since hung up his cleats and is enjoying life as a college football coach. While he still holds a passion for the hoops, it’s not quite the same anymore — as his youngest, Shedeur Sanders, effortlessly dominates him on the court, leaving the once ‘Prime Time’ very frustrated.

Advertisement

Before getting his two toes amputated due to blood clots in his groin, Deion Sanders apparently loved playing basketball with his youngest on the home court. In a recent chat with basketball coach Chris Matthews, who also goes by the name Lethal Shooter, Sanders revealed how seeing the latter throw hoops makes him reminisce about the past. He then said that he used to play ball in the off-season like it’s nobody’s business, but the last time he played, it didn’t end up as a fond memory.

Prime recounted playing against Shedeur, who didn’t shy away from pushing his father after slapping the ball off him. Deion was trying to pull off his classic move down low, but his youngest wasn’t having it. The frustrated father protested by leaving the court after the sheer disrespect from his son.

Advertisement

“Shedeur slapped my ball and pushed me man,” Deion said. “I think I just walked off the court, cause it was so disrespectful, man. And I’m like I can’t do this no more.“

Who knew that the 22-year-old shot-caller was thriving on the court as well? After a not-so-explosive season with the Colorado Buffaloes, Shedeur and his Pop will now at least aim to secure a Bowl Game next season.

How Did Shedeur Sanders Fare This Season?

It sure feels like Shedeur has taken the baton from his father. Last year, he became the single-season passing yard leader after eclipsing Sefo LiuFau’s 32,00 yards. He also tallied 27 passing touchdowns and four scores on the ground. However, his subpar O-Line left him vulnerable during crucial games ending the season on a sad note (4-8).

Everyone expected Shedeur to declare for the 2024 draft, but Dad Prime had different plans — deciding to prepare and hone his and his brother Shilo’s skills for another year. With top prospects for this season like — Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, JJ McCarthy, Jayden Daniels, and a few more — out of the way, Shedeur has the chance to improve his draft stock and become a top pick next season without much competition around him.