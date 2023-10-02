“Sell the Team Too”: Colin Cowherd Faces the Wrath of NFL Fans for Advising Steelers to Give Up George Pickens & T.J. Watt for Caleb Williams

Colin Cowherd is a massive Caleb Williams fan who wants NFL teams to go crazy when the star QB shows up for the draft. However, his recent take on what kind of players a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers must give up to get Williams hasn’t gone down well with a lot of fans.

Colin, in a recent segment of The Herd, claimed that giving up the likes of George Pickens and T.J. Watt wouldn’t be a bad idea for the Steelers, if they get a top-notch QB like Caleb in return. 2021 Defensive Player of the Year, T.J. Watt has been the leader of the Steeler’s defense for the past 6 seasons now. George Pickens on the other hand also has very high potential to be an elite WR. Despite all this, Cowherd thinks it would make sense to give both of them up for a QB like Williams.

Colin Cowherd Goes Overboard While Reflecting on Caleb Williams’ Worth

Colin isn’t shy when it comes to expressing his opinions. However, in an episode of Herd with Colin Cowherd, Colin gave an outlandish opinion about Caleb Williams, suggesting that along with two star players, the Steelers should give up three first round picks if they have to, in order to get the star QB in the draft.

“I would tell you, if I’m Pittsburg, I would give T.J Watt, three first picks, and Pickens for Caleb Williams. Pittsburg has a history of getting edge rushers and getting star receivers. You are not gonna get T.J. Watt but the truth is these are the kind of decisions a GM has to sleep on. Only one way to keep your 7-figure job in the NFL is by winning games and you cannot win games without a star QB,” Colin stated.

As one can expect, fans weren’t shy to express their opinions either and blasted Colin for going way overboard with his take in the comments on the Insta post. A user commented, “This is genuinely one of the most braindead statements ever made.” Another one wrote, “Watt, Pickens, and Three first rounds??? Might as well sell the team too while you at it you“. Another one chimed in by saying, “Yo this man literally famous for saying the worlds dumbest takes.”

Colin Showers Caleb Williams With Praise & Says He is Headed Towards NFL Stardom

While fans might not have liked Colin’s take on Caleb’s true value, the analyst is actually not wrong about USC’s Caleb Williams having the potential to become a future Hall of Famer QB. Colin, a couple of months back on his show Herd, showered Williams with praise and said-

“He plays much more of the composed game than Josh Allen and reminds him more of Pat Mahomes than Allen. Williams is confident but not arrogant and is a leader on the field. Like Andrew Luck and Lawrence, he is willing to take risks. And a QB in his last year of college going into the NFL better than 75% of the NFL is a generational talent.”

Will Caleb Williams succeed or Will he be just another Heisman winner who couldn’t hack it in the NFL?