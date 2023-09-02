A Year After Throwing Shades at ‘Divorced’ Tom Brady, Antonio Brown Makes Talk Show Announcement In Typical AB Style

Mar 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Former NFL player Antonio Brown gestures to the fans while standing in from t of former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. during the second half between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Brown is back at his game again, as he surprises his fans with his massive talk show announcement in typical AB fashion. The former NFL WR, who threw shades at ‘divorced’ Tom Brady for his failed marriage with Gisele Bundchen around a year ago, took to Instagram to announce his collaboration with ‘It Is What It Is’ Podcast which streams on YouTube.

Advertisement

The news was made public after the official page of the podcast channel posted the viral photo of AB hugging Tom Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bundchen alongside the hosts of the Talk Show, Cam’ron and Ma$e. Brown took the moment to go public with the announcement after he reposted it as his Instagram story.

Antonio Brown To Appear On ‘It Is What It Is’ Podcast

‘It Is What It Is’ is a highly popular sports talk show that streams the podcast videos on their YouTube channel, which was set up earlier this year. Pairing up with Antonio Brown could prove to be an ingenious move by the podcast, since AB is one of the most interesting and controversial figures in pro football.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CwXjH5TOlfN/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The talk show made the news official in late August on Instagram. The caption of the post read, “Everybody else got breaking news we do too. ‘Mr. Put That Shit On’ AB will be joining It Is What It Is for [football] season once a week, we told yall the takeover is about to be phenomenal next level sh*t.”

As per ‘It Is What It Is,’ the former NFL WR will appear “once a week for 3 weeks,” during the NFL regular season. The news came after the Cam’ron and Ma$e bagged an eight-figure deal for their visionary sports talk show. Furthermore, just days before adult film star Adam22 stated on VladTV that AB demanded $5,000 from him to do an interview after Brown’s controversial tweet on Luna The Plug.

Antonio Brown Makes a Special Announcement In Typical AB Fashion

Brown posted ‘that’ photo on his IG story making the news public. Judging by the photo used for the announcement which was a picture of AB hugging Gisele Bundchen, it can be said that the podcast might give fans a bit more than what they would expect. The photo in itself was a jab at his former teammate Tom Brady’s failed marriage and no one knows what might come next.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/shannonsharpeee/status/1695057016924811645?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

As many know, this was not the first time AB used that photo to throw shades at Brady. He did the same a few months ago and drew a lot of flak for it. That said, it will be interesting to see AB in his typical AB form do a podcast which is already gaining a lot of attention now that the season is about to start.