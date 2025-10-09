“I Got to Make Some Money,” Admits Shilo Sanders Before Deion Sanders’ 16th Surgery

It seems as if 2025 has been anything but kind to Deion Sanders. The NFL Hall of Famer began the year with a battle against bladder cancer, and once that was over, his triumphant return to the Colorado Buffaloes was immediately followed by a 2-4 start to the regular season.

Advertisement

Now, Sanders is facing even more health issues. After he was notably struggling to wear both of his shoes during the Buffaloes’ 35-21 loss to Texas Christian University, the former Atlanta Falcon suggested that he was dealing with more blood clots than before.

He promptly underwent his 16th surgery. Even after all of this adversity, however, he is still refusing to abandon his team, as Sanders would make an appearance at Colorado’s next practice just 16 hours later.

Prior to his operation, Sanders was in the presence of his friends and loved ones, including his son and former Tampa Bay Buccaneer, Shilo. In doing his best to keep his dad in good spirits, the undrafted free agent jokingly noted that being the camera man for the family vlog came at the perfect time, as he’s desperately in need of an employment opportunity.

“Yes! I got to make some money,” Shilo noted as his dad and former coach began unpacking from the car. “It’s been hard out here for a pimp.”

In typical fashion, Sanders was all smiles both before his surgery and upon his return to Colorado’s campus. Suffice to say, his attitude and demeanor throughout this entire process is worth applauding, and so too is the fact that he continues to make his football obligations a top priority.

Where Bill Belichick is seeing buyout rumors after an abysmal start to his season with the North Carolina Tar Heels, Sanders is doing everything within his power to make sure that his program is getting the most bang for their buck. For all of the disappointments that the Buffaloes have endured both on the field and in terms of recruiting talent, at least they can rest easy at night knowing that their multi-million dollar head coach isn’t looking for a way out.

In a day and age where dollars can talk and cause your talent to walk, the commitment that Sanders is showing to this program is certainly hard to find. Regardless of what his final head coaching record may or may not be, his willingness to see things through, even when he has been presented with the possibility of amputation or something much worse, should be viewed as nothing short of inspiring.

Throughout the past three seasons, Sanders has routinely stated that his goal is to prepare his athletes not just for game day, but for life as well, and there can be no arguing that he is currently doing so by example.