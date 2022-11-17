“Soccer Lombardi In Qatar Is An Absolute Shi*tshow”: Former NFL Punter Pat McAfee Is Appalled To See News Reporters Getting Threatened By Qatari Officials

Nov 16, 2022; Doha, QATAR; People take photos of the Hublot clock along the Corniche Waterfront ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

FIFA World Cup is undoubtedly one of the biggest sporting events in the world. Soccer fans whole-heartedly and patiently wait for years to see their favorite stars taking on the top national teams of the world.

However, the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been engulfed by controversies even before the start of the first game. Several reports have been published alleging human rights abuse committed by the oil-rich country in order to create World Cup suitable infrastructure in super quick time.

Many alleged that in scorching heat, innumerable workers were forced to work which led to drastic repercussions. Apart from this, FIFA has been under the scanner on alleged charges of corruption in providing the World Cup hosting privileges to Qatar.

As it turns out, these aren’t the only major issues which haven’t really been dealt with by the concerned authorities. There has been a lot of discussion about how same-s*x couple and even the international media will be treated in the country.

Pat McAfee Takes a Dig At FIFA After Another Controversial Incident

What recently happened with a Danish reporter on Live TV while he was in Qatar has really quadrupled the concerns for FIFA. Talking about the same, former NFL punter and analyst Pat McAfee had a few things to say on the recent episode of “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Pat started off sarcastically by claiming that no one really expected anything to go wrong during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He then went on to play a video clip of a Danish news reporter who was threatened by Qatari officials while he was Live.

The officials threatened to break the team’s camera if they continued filming in a public place. An apology was later issued by the organizers of the World Cup.

Before commenting on the questionable stay arrangement for the visiting fans, Pat went on to claim that this year’s soccer Lombardi is turning out to be an absolute sh*tshow.

McAfee went on to add that he will whole-heartedly support team USA in the World Cup but he looked quite dejected with the way everything around the tournament is unfolding.

