49ers vs. Chiefs Prediction: San Francisco Insider Explains Why He Favors Kansas City To Win 27-24

The Super Bowl LVII rematch is all set to take place tomorrow. The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in California. Anticipating the match eagerly, 49ers insider David Lombardi set up the Lombardi Lounge fan meetup by the Ballpark in San Francisco at the Candlestick Park bar.

Expectedly, the conversation surrounded the match predictions. Lombardi, in an unanticipated manner, favored the Chiefs in his decision. He highlighted his “benefit-of-the-doubt” rule, stating how the stats have been in favor of the KC team ever since 2018:

“My prediction is Chiefs 27, 49ers 24 because I’m sticking to my benefit-of-the-doubt rule”

Now, what exactly is his rule? The insider explained how despite the 49ers having a favorable chance over the Chiefs by a point and a half, Kansas City has a better opportunity to win due to their current winning streak and the overall performance in recent years against the Niners:

“The Chiefs won in the Super Bowl last year, they closed the 2023 season, they’ve beaten the 49ers in Super Bowl 54, and they’ve beaten the 49ers at Levi’s in 2022. Hell, Jimmy Garoppolo tears ACL against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in 2018.”

His assessment edged the victory in favor of the Chiefs due to the inability of the Niners to find the winning ways against Patrick Mahomes and his men. Lombardi did not forget to praise the 49ers QB amidst the prediction, though.

He mentioned how Brock Purdy has been playing much better than Mahomes, this season and even put him above the Chiefs QB since 2022. However, David also insisted that the Chiefs’ defense is what gives them the edge.

While they obviously have an advantage being the number one pass-block win rate this year on the offensive line, and the number 2 on run-block win rate, it is the presence of Chris Jones and other defensive members that makes even a strong offense like the Niners look meek.

The fans at the meet-up though did not seem in agreement with the prediction made by David and had their own opinions to share.

Fans edge in favor of San Francisco for the Super Bowl LVII rematch

Before mentioning his prediction, the NFL insider reached out to the fans present at the meetup to share their projection. David from Belfast, Northern Ireland, predicted a Niners win in a close-contested game, with Anders Carlson kicking the winning field goal. He predicted the final score to be 23-20.

A young fan named Justin also shared his expectation of a San Francisco victory, hoping for Ricky Pearsall to run for his first TD, with the 49ers winning 27-17.

Jim from Nashville also did not sway away from the other fans. He predicted a close game once again, giving a one-point victory to San Francisco, given they improve their man-to-man coverage.

All eyes remain on this clash, scheduled for October 20 at 4:25 p.m. ET, awaiting whose prediction will come out on the top.