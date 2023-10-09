Travis Kelce, Who Makes Over $5,000,000 Per Annum In Endorsements, Has Reportedly Earned $20,000,000 From Pfizer This Year
Yashika Garg
|Published October 09, 2023
Travis Kelce, who earns $5,000,000 every year with his endorsement deals, per Insider, has attained center stage after his much-publicized linkup with Taylor Swift. However, what recently gained him a random spotlight was his vaccine commercial with Pfizer, which is apparently paying him $20,000,000 this year.
Chiefs TE and Grammy award-winning pop sensation Swift’s love interest, Travis Kelce, has recently become the talk of the NFL town with his Pfizer ad. What made it even more interesting was Aaron Rodgers’s reaction to it. Profluence’s Andrew Petcash reported that Kelce is being paid $20M by Pfizer.
Travis Kelce’s $20,000,000 Vax Deal
Kansas City Chiefs’ star player, Travis Kelce, is promoting a new campaign for Pfizer. In the ad, the TE encourages people to receive their flu shot and updated COVID-19 vaccine simultaneously. Kelce, who led the Chiefs to a 2-0 record in the league, was featured in the Pfizer vax advertisement aired during the “Sunday Night Football” match against the Jets. The ad emphasized Kelce’s “two shots in one go” concept, reflecting on the CDC’s recent recommendation to administer both vaccines concurrently to combat the Omicron XBB variant.
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AndrewPetcash/status/1711011048654794816?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
In the advertisement, a pharmacist advises Kelce to combine his flu shot and COVID-19 shot. This suggestion leads him to imagine performing unrelated activities simultaneously, like grilling burgers while riding a lawnmower. The video concludes with Kelce proudly displaying two Super Bowl rings and playfully asserting, “two things at once.” However, Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, teasingly points out that it’s not truly doing two things simultaneously. Nonetheless, in the end, Kelce proudly showcases two Band-Aids on his arm – one for the flu shot and one for the COVID shot.
Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CxgXyUHxv4H/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
Travis Kelce is known for his achievements on the field but has been more in the limelight after getting into a vax war with Aaron Rodgers for this $20,000,000 vax deal with Pfizer.
Chiefs’ TE Has Built a $30 Million Empire
The popularity of $30 Million worth Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce has significantly skyrocketed after his rumored relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift. After Taylor was spotted cheering for Kelce twice at the Chiefs game, sales of Kelce’s jersey surged by nearly 400% on Fanatics, a sportswear and fan merchandise site. Kelce’s public awareness also increased from 38% in August 2022 to 63% in late September, according to Morning Consult.
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AndrewPetcash/status/1711011042443088212?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Kelce’s rising prominence is expected to greatly benefit his brand partnerships, which already generate an estimated $5 million through endorsements with industry titans like Nike, Bud Light, State Farm, Pfizer, and Experian. Experts predict that his earnings could potentially double in light of his growing popularity. In addition to these lucrative endorsements, Kelce has demonstrated shrewd investment choices. For instance, he invested in Cholula hot sauce, a venture that resulted in McCormick acquiring it for an astounding $800 million in 2020.
He also backed the at-home rowing machine startup Hydrow which secured an impressive $255 million in funding. Furthermore, Kelce has diversified his investments by allocating funds to Casa Azul tequila, PlayersTV, Indochino menswear, RealTruck truck accessories, and launched various enterprises including Hilo Gummies and Tru Kolors sportswear. To top it off, Kelce co-hosts the highly popular podcast “New Heights” alongside his brother, Philadelphia Eagles Jason Kelce, which also ranked #1 on Apple Podcasts.
