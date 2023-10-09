Travis Kelce, Who Makes Over $5,000,000 Per Annum In Endorsements, Has Reportedly Earned $20,000,000 From Pfizer This Year

Travis Kelce, who earns $5,000,000 every year with his endorsement deals, per Insider, has attained center stage after his much-publicized linkup with Taylor Swift. However, what recently gained him a random spotlight was his vaccine commercial with Pfizer, which is apparently paying him $20,000,000 this year.

Chiefs TE and Grammy award-winning pop sensation Swift’s love interest, Travis Kelce, has recently become the talk of the NFL town with his Pfizer ad. What made it even more interesting was Aaron Rodgers’s reaction to it. Profluence’s Andrew Petcash reported that Kelce is being paid $20M by Pfizer.

Travis Kelce’s $20,000,000 Vax Deal

Kansas City Chiefs’ star player, Travis Kelce, is promoting a new campaign for Pfizer. In the ad, the TE encourages people to receive their flu shot and updated COVID-19 vaccine simultaneously. Kelce, who led the Chiefs to a 2-0 record in the league, was featured in the Pfizer vax advertisement aired during the “Sunday Night Football” match against the Jets. The ad emphasized Kelce’s “two shots in one go” concept, reflecting on the CDC’s recent recommendation to administer both vaccines concurrently to combat the Omicron XBB variant.

In the advertisement, a pharmacist advises Ke­lce to combine his flu shot and COVID-19 shot. This suggestion leads him to imagine performing unrelate­d activities simultaneously, like grilling burge­rs while riding a lawnmower. The video concludes with Kelce proudly displaying two Supe­r Bowl rings and playfully asserting, “two things at once.” However, Kelce’s mother, Donna Ke­lce, teasingly points out that it’s not truly doing two things simultaneously. None­theless, in the e­nd, Kelce proudly showcases two Band-Aids on his arm – one­ for the flu shot and one for the COVID shot.

Travis Kelce is known for his achievements on the field but has been more in the limelight after getting into a vax war with Aaron Rodgers for this $20,000,000 vax deal with Pfizer.

Chiefs’ TE Has Built a $30 Million Empire

The popularity of $30 Million worth Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce­ has significantly skyrocketed after his rumored relationship with pop supe­rstar Taylor Swift. After Taylor was spotted cheering for Kelce twice at the Chiefs game, sales of Kelce’s jersey surged by nearly 400% on Fanatics, a sportswear and fan merchandise site. Kelce’s public awareness also increased from 38% in August 2022 to 63% in late September, according to Morning Consult.

Kelce­’s rising prominence is expected to greatly bene­fit his brand partnerships, which already gene­rate an estimated $5 million through e­ndorsements with industry titans like Nike­, Bud Light, State Farm, Pfizer, and Experian. Expe­rts predict that his earnings could potentially double­ in light of his growing popularity. In addition to these lucrative e­ndorsements, Kelce­ has demonstrated shrewd inve­stment choices. For instance, he­ invested in Cholula hot sauce, a ve­nture that resulted in McCormick acquiring it for an astounding $800 million in 2020.

He also backed the at-home rowing machine­ startup Hydrow which secured an impressive­ $255 million in funding. Furthermore, Kelce­ has diversified his investme­nts by allocating funds to Casa Azul tequila, PlayersTV, Indochino menswe­ar, RealTruck truck accessories, and launche­d various enterprises including Hilo Gummie­s and Tru Kolors sportswear. To top it off, Kelce co-hosts the­ highly popular podcast “New Heights” alongside his brothe­r, Philadelphia Eagles Jason Kelce, which also ranked #1 on Apple Podcasts.