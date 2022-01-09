“Gonna miss this place”: Baker Mayfield’s wife Emily Mayfield leaves a cryptic message on Instagram foreshadowing the end of Baker Mayfield in Cleveland

Baker Mayfield’s wife Emily Mayfield added further fuel to speculation suggesting that Baker Mayfield may be on his way out in Cleveland.

Baker Mayfield’s wife seems frustrated with the quarterback’s teammates in Cleveland. Back in November after the Browns barely beat the Lions 13-10, Mayfield ‘s wife Emily Mayfield posted and deleted a message defending her husband, while throwing shade to the rest of the team. Mayfield’s cryptic post came after her husband declined to speak with media after the win, following a seemingly ignorant exit from the field.

Clearing something up – Emily Mayfield re-posted this to her Instagram story tonight. She didn’t write it but clearly agreed with and shared it. It has since been deleted. pic.twitter.com/OTNot5d6UW — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) November 22, 2021

The Browns QB has been playing through multiple injuries while attempting to keep his team afloat in the AFC North. The Browns are now out of the playoff picture. The QB was also at the center of Odell Beckham Jr’s abrupt exit in Cleveland. The incident that left fellow receiver Jarvis Landry upset. Things have not gone well for Mayfield with the fans too as he has been booed throughout multiple games following his underwhelming performances this season.

Also Read : NBA star Devin Booker is the latest victim as Ava Louise tries to milk the fame she got from the Antonio Brown saga.

Emily Mayfield Signals Baker Mayfield Possibly Leaving Cleveland

Emily Mayfield became the talk of social media again after posting another cryptic message on Instagram. She hinted that the Browns QB might’ve played his last game at Cleveland. Emily Mayfield has been quiet after her husband completed just 16-of-38 passes for 185 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The game happened to be just days after she talked about receiving death threats. She posted stats that compared Baker Mayfield to the likes of Brett Favre and Drew Brees.

Recently Emily broke her silence on Instagram. She seems to be hinting towards a departure from Cleveland in a post grabbed from her Instagram story:

Emily Mayfield posts a cryptic message on her IG, saying she is “gonna miss this place” in regards to the Gym of Avon in Ohio 👀👀 #Browns pic.twitter.com/bYCZez2uPG — Browns Live Tweeting (@BrownsLiveTweet) January 5, 2022

We have to acknowledge that Emily’s post on Instagram could mean a lot of things. Maybe Browns do plan to part ways with Mayfield. Or it could be as simple as her joining a new gym. That said, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Browns and Mayfield plan on getting fresh starts after this season. The Browns were expected to make the postseason and become Super Bowl threats. Instead they’ve been eliminated before their Week 18 game and have played uninspiring football for much of the season.

Also Read : Skip Bayless slams Antonio Brown for saying he had better offers to sign than Tom Brady vouching for him with the Buccaneers.