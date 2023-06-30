5 Months After Super Bowl LVII Loss, Jalen Hurts Hasn’t Forgiven Himself & Pat McAfee is Loving his Attitude

Jalen Hurts put on an impressive performance in Super Bowl LVII, showcasing his skills and determination on the grandest stage of them all. He completed 27 of 38 passes for 304 yards, throwing for one touchdown. Hurts also showcased his mobility, rushing for 70 yards and adding three touchdowns on 15 carries. Despite his stellar numbers, his team came up just short in the game, highlighting the fine margins of success in the NFL.

In a recent revelation by teammate Jason Kelce, it’s been disclosed that even five months after the heartbreaking defeat, Hurts continues to blame himself for not leading his team to victory. His relentless pursuit of excellence has apparently left Pat McAfee thoroughly impressed.

Pat McAfee admires Jalen Hurts’ attitude ahead of the 2023 season

Eagles center Jason Kelce said in an interview with JAKIB Sports, “When you’re the guy — when you’re Jalen Hurts — I know the way he thinks because we’ve talked about it, he still beats himself up for this play and that play,” He added, “I’m like, dude, you had the best performance ever for by a quarterback in the history of the Super Bowl. You did just fine.”

Talking about Kelce’s comments on a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the former punter said that he understands Hurts’ continued frustration, emphasizing the importance of that mindset. He said, “Jason Kelce says Jalen Hurts is still beating himself up about the Super Bowl loss I think we like that AQ. I think we like that he’s still pissed about it.”

Pat admired Hurts composure after the loss and added, “I think it’s a good trait to have to be pissed off I do believe there’s been uh times where quarterbacks actually like after a Super Bowl loss just like disappear for like three-four weeks. Like I don’t want to hear from anybody I want to talk to him because the quarterback’s obviously a massive focal point of the build of the 130 million people watching so like you are literally the person that is taking the blame for the loss.”

McAfee calls Super Bowl defeat even worse than a funeral

In a candid conversation on The Pat McAfee Show, Pat opened up about the devastation in a locker room following a Super Bowl loss. McAfee described the atmosphere as the most negative room he may ever walk into, even comparing it to attending funerals.

He said, “If you let down the entire locker room the entire organization the entire city it can be a real low point. I think for guys and that was the most devastated room I’ve ever walked into in my life. I’ve only gone to a few funerals okay it’s not really my favorite thing to do but normally when you walk into funerals there’s certainly people that are negative. But then there’s like stories being told and there’s a little bit of some sort of reunion feeling like a little bit that locker room was the most negative room.”

His remarks shed light on the emotional toll that comes with falling short in the biggest game of them all, highlighting the intensity of the Super Bowl experience for athletes like him and Jalen Hurts.