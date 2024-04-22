Jalen Hurts Makes a Generous $200,000 Donation to Help 10 Schools in Philadelphia as Summer Approaches

Jalen Hurts, quarterback for the Eagles after he threw a TD in the first half as the Philadelphia Eagles came to East Rutherford, NJ and defeat their division rivals the New York Giants 48-22 on December 11, 2022. Philadelphia Eagles Came To East Rutherford Nj And Defeat Their Division Rivals The New York Giants 48 22 On December 11 2022

Over the years, Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has successfully established himself as a respectable figure both on and off the field. His MVP-caliber showcase in the past two years is not a secret; however, what is often overlooked about the former Crimson Tide star is his willingness to give back to the community, much like his recent $200k donation to uplift several school facilities in the Philly area.

According to various reports, Jalen Hurts has donated a whopping $200k to the School District in Philadelphia to provide ten schools with 300+ air conditioners ahead of summer. These schools include Benjamin Franklin/Science Leadership Academy, D. Newlin Fell, Clara Barton, Abram Jenks, Gloria Casarez, Castor Gardens, T. Roosevelt, and Thomas Finletter.

“The least that I can do is do what I’m doing now,” Hurts said of the impactful initiative, labeling it as his ‘duty’, and adding, “These are all just an opportunity for me to put in the progress of our tomorrow in our youth today.”

Notably, Jalen Hurts has supported many other families with generous donations to deal with poverty and homelessness in the past. And this recent step only speaks volumes about his plans for the future.

Jalen Hurts Discusses His Philanthropic Plans in the Long Run

Jalen Hurts has positioned himself as a philosophical figure, yet he refrains from boasting about his initiatives in either the media or on social media. As per whyy.org, the NFL star pledged that he is nowhere near stopping from helping students.

“It’s going to take time, but it’s a true commitment to try and make change in all these different areas,” Hurts said, as per WHYY. “I don’t think the kids really realize how strong they are, I don’t think they realize what that strength can do in terms of perseverance and really chasing their dreams. The overall impact on them, and hopefully just sharing to them what they have inside of them. It’s just a matter of developing what they have inside of them. That is the essence of what this is all about.”

His heartfelt speech and the contribution that will help students in years to come left the NFL world in awe. And it didn’t take long for them to flock to the comments to show love and appreciation for the star QB. Take a look:

Jalen Hurts certainly deserves the shoutout, especially for his consistency in doing his part. In 2021, Hurts met a Pennsylvania-based family through a Philadelphia-area pediatric cancer charity. When he learned about their financial struggle, Jalen graciously donated a $30k check to fulfill their 7-year-old child Erick’s wish for Christmas. The 7 member family had just a two-bedroom trailer, including Erick, who needed proper care, and this donation was a significant step towards providing them with a new home.