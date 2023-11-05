5x Pro Bowler Who Began Coaching Journey With Deion Sanders, Pitches a Job Offer To the Mark Davis, Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are having a tough time as owner Mark Davis opts for a franchise rebuild. He recently sacked head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. In McDaniel’s place, the management has chosen Linebackers coach Antonio Pierce as the interim head coach. Nevertheless, a five-time pro bowler, who started his coaching journey with Deion Sanders, wants to extend a helping hand to the owner of the Raiders.

Just a while back, ex-Raiders wideout Andre Rison had a conversation with TMZ. He talked about his desire to step into a coaching role for a franchise and also mentioned that he’s exploring all sorts of opportunities. Rison pointed out that his long experience in the field makes him a good fit for a head coach position. When asked about the Raiders’ challenges, he just had one answer to it.

NFL Veteran Andre Rison Eyes Raiders’ Head Coach Position

When Andre Rison spoke to TMZ, he shared not everyone who’s played the game can transition into coaching. He and “Coach Prime” feel they have a special gift from God for coaching and leadership. Rison is open to coaching roles, like a receivers coach or consultant, and is ready for the responsibilities they entail.

Andre Rison further stated he wants to return to his Alma Mater, Michigan State. He’s not just focused on football, but he wants to deal with bigger problems too. Rison plans to team up with old friends and others to make the school even better. He envisions a place where students can get a great education and be part of the sports scene.

Rison’s ambitions don’t stop there. He also mentioned that he’d like to be in Vegas and give it a shot for the Raider’s head coach position. He stated,

“Oh, I would love to, you know, and he (Mark Davis) knows that. And I think the whole world knows it as well. It’d be a great opportunity, a great chance to not only show the world but show myself the dedication I have given in the coaching game.”

The five-time Pro Bowler is undeniably determined in his approach, having gleaned coaching prowess from no other than the Colorado godfather.

Andre Rison’s coaching journey with Deion Sanders

Andre Rison further talked about his coaching journey, which he started years ago, as he came under the influence of Deion Sanders. However, Coach Prime couldn’t devote enough time because of his TV commitments. Rison jumped into coaching with a company called Football University over ten years back, and they’ve been on this coaching path ever since, steadily moving up.

Rison gave a big thumbs up to Deion Sanders for stepping up to lead Colorado and proving himself as a top-notch coach, just like he did as an NFL star. Rison is sure that Prime will keep shining, thanks to his remarkable knack for spotting and bringing in talented players.

Andre Risen started his coaching career in 2006 when he was named the assistant coach at Beecher High School in Michigan. He then transitioned into the role of Head Coach at Flint Northwestern High School in 2010. He also served as the offensive coordinator for the Skyline High School in Michigan in 2014.