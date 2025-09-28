‘PatGPT’: Tony Romo Raves About Patrick Mahomes’ AI-Like Ability to Learn Throughout the Game

Patrick Mahomes hasn’t had a great season so far, but he’s still regarded as one of the premier quarterbacks in the league. Former QB Tony Romo even called him the best processor of the game recently, a skill Mahomes will need to lean on in today’s heavyweight showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.

Advertisement

Romo couldn’t help but ramble about Mahomes this morning during his appearance on NFL on CBS. Which isn’t all that surprising, given the praise he’s showered on the Chiefs’ signal-caller over the years. Still, it served as a reminder of why defenses hate drawing No. 15 on the schedule.

According to Romo, what separates Mahomes is his ability to adapt on the fly.

“Patrick Mahomes learns throughout the game better than anybody. That’s his trick,” said the former QB.

Romo then compared the skill to a popular new technology. “He’s an AI. So, it literally is like he is producing information faster than others… He’s sensing everyone’s mannerisms,” Romo added.

Romo went on to explain how Mahomes does this. Essentially, he pointed out that Mahomes can pick up on subtle intricacies within the game that many others don’t.

Whether it’s noticing which foot a defender has forward when he’s about to blitz, or recognizing if a defense is bluffing a certain coverage, having Mahomes on your offense is kind of like a cheat code because he can sense things before they happen.

Tony Romo: “Patrick Mahomes learns THROUGHOUT the game better than anybody.”@nateburleson: “PatGPT” pic.twitter.com/hDQqMWknOz — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) September 28, 2025

Romo also shared that this is exactly what Josh Allen is starting to pick up now.

“That’s what’s happening right now with Josh Allen. You’re seeing him develop that trait to where he is getting to that point to where he is using all the numbers leverage, and really, all the detail that he gets throughout a game,” Romo said.

It’s a hard point to dispute. Allen has looked like an unbeatable QB since last season. He takes care of the ball, makes calculated decisions, and ends drives with touchdowns more often than not. He’s an elite player who could win multiple MVPs when it’s all said and done, like Mahomes.

Regardless, the comparison that Romo made earlier about Mahomes being an AI led his co-host, Nate Burelson, to profess his new nickname.

“I think you just gave him a new nickname: PatGPT,” Burelson said as Romo laughed.

It was a great nickname that got a good chuckle out of everyone on the panel. Although it’s going to be tough to move people off his other nicknames, because he has so many that are great. He’s already known as the Grim Reaper, Showtime, and Kermit.

Regardless, at the end of the day, Mahomes probably doesn’t care what people call him. He is just focused on winning this crucial matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. The loser will drop to 1-3, which would be a terrible sign for two teams with Super Bowl aspirations.