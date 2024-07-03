Dark Horse MVP Candidate? Parterning With Kirk Cousins Likely to Boost Bijan Robinson’s Game

Bijan Robinson made quite an impact last NFL season by breaking into the top-five fantasy running backs, according to ESPN. Now, some NFL scouts believe he has the potential to be a “dark horse MVP” candidate in the 2024-2025 season. If Robinson gets ample playing time with Kirk Cousins, the Falcons’ offense could become a force to be reckoned with.

Recently surfaced off-season training videos on X (formerly Twitter) have once again showcased Robinson’s speed and agility, leaving defenders struggling to keep up. Hence, many believe that this upcoming partnership with Cousins has the potential to transform the Atlanta Falcons’ fortunes.

Bijan Robinson’s footwork is INSANE Some NFL scouts reportedly believe Robinson could be a “dark horse” MVP candidate this season. Robinson was already a Top-5 RB in the NFL last season. And now he gets to pair up with a Top-10 QB in Kirk Cousins. The Falcons sophomore RB… pic.twitter.com/ILxqvvXkzY — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) July 3, 2024

The Falcons’ new strategy is tailored towards utilizing Robinson’s dual-threat abilities, with Cousins’ precision playing a pivotal role. Robinson will ease the pressure off Cousins by providing a ground game option and the threat of play-action passes. Conversely, having Cousins on board should create opportunities for the RB, as defenses will have to respect the passing threat.

Despite their age gap, reports suggest that there is a growing chemistry between Robinson and Cousins. This bond can prove to be even more effective on the field. Since Robinson is still young, his development in pass protection and route running will be a key factor.

However, while scouts are showering praise on his talent, winning MVP as a running back in today’s pass-heavy league is a tough feat. Voters often favor quarterbacks on winning teams, and the Falcons would need a significant leap to become a serious contender. Patrick Mahomes and young studs like Justin Herbert are more likely MVP favorites.

Thus, at this point, Robinson is seen as a budding NFL star with the potential for Pro Bowl appearances and All-Pro recognition. While winning the MVP award seems unlikely, scouts would be impressed by statistics (over 1,500 rushing yards, 15 touchdowns) and a deep playoff run by the Falcons. Striving to make Atlanta a stronger competitor makes more sense for Robinson in this case.

That said, although Bijan Robinson has been placed among the top-five fantasy running backs, the Falcons are hoping that his impact transcends mere point scoring.

How Did Robinson Fare in His NFL Debut With the Falcons?

The Falcons faithful might remember Robinson’s debut in 2023 not for a stat sheet explosion, but for the promise it held. While the numbers grew respectable by season’s end (976 rushing yards!), the early games hinted at a well-rounded weapon in the making.

– Total Yards: 1,463 (League-leading for rookie RBs)

– Rushing Yards: 976

– Receiving Yards: 487

– Touchdowns: 8 (4 Rushing, 4 Receiving)

– Receptions: 72 Catches on 107 Targets (67.4% Catch Rate)

– Yards per Reception: 8.4

Despite the fumbles, Robinson’s debut season was a clear success. Looking ahead to his sophomore season, analysts are excited to see how the star ball carrier continues to grow and improve in ball security.