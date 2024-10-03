Injured Christian McAffrey Frustrated With Prescribed Rest, Dad Says He is “Dying to Get Back on The Field”

Christian McAffrey is getting restless with his injury. The player, who has been diagnosed with tendinitis, was given a strong recommendation for rest. But according to his father Ed, that’s just not good enough for the hard-working RB, who’s itching to hit the gridiron.

Appearing on the Ross Tucker podcast, Ed revealed that Christian has been feeling pretty restless with his diagnosis and subsequent prescription for rest:

“The only treatment is rest, and its so frustrating…He’s frustrated that he can’t play…He wants to be on the field…He wants everyone’s opinions”

According to Ed, his son has sought multiple opinions, to speed up the process of his recovery, all in an effort to “get back on the field quicker.”

Tests revealed that the running back is experiencing Achilles tendinitis in both legs, a condition that if not effectively managed, could result in a ruptured tendon.

Unfortunately for the eager McAffrey, the best rehabilitation techniques for bilateral Achilles tendinitis focus on conservative management, before focusing on building up strength. That means rest. Lots of it.

Achilles tendinitis refers to the inflammation or irritation of the Achilles tendon caused by overuse, and Ed thinks the RB is to blame.

Ed blames Christian for Achilles’ injury

As Christian seeks treatment in Germany for his tendinitis issue, his father has expressed that his injury is largely due to his own choices. In the same interview, Ed revealed that the RB’s dedication to his sport is so intense that he focuses a lot of time and energy on it.

According to him, “there’s no one in any sport, that spends more money on their health than Christian.” But this dedication also manifested a problem for the RB, whose injury likely happened due to overuse and repetitive strain. As Ed explained,

“Tendinitis is an over-training injury, meaning you’re training too hard or doing too much, and it turns into tendinitis”

Turns out, Christian’s relentless drive and commitment to performance might have contributed to his injury. For athletes like McAffrey, playing at the top of their game, the physical demands can be intense, leading them to push their bodies beyond what is safe.

That seems to have been the case with the 49ers’ star RB. And now he has to contend with not only his injury but also the restlessness he faces from being away from the game and his team. Christian is now on injured reserve and receiving treatment in Germany. His return date is not yet confirmed.