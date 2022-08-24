$750 million owner refutes Dana White’s claim that Jon Gruden messed up Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski joining the Raiders

Dana White had claimed that Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were almost all set to feature for the Raiders. However, Raiders owner Mark Davis says he’s got no idea about such a deal.

Tom Brady is one of the biggest names in the world of the NFL. After winning 6 Super Bowl titles for the New England Patriots, not many thought Brady was ready to start from scratch for a new franchise.

However, Tom did what he does best, surprised everyone with his immaculate ability to get a team going. He joined the Buccaneers in 2020 and guided them to a Super Bowl title.

Tom’s good friend Rob Gronkowski also played a massive role in the Bucs’ Super Bowl triumph. However, UFC President Dana White recently claimed that Tom and Rob were actually agonizingly close to playing for the Raiders in 2020.

Dana White says Jon Gruden blew up Tom Brady & Gronk’s deal with the Raiders

Dana shocked the world when he stated that Brady and Gronk’s deal with Raiders was almost through until Jon Gruden decided to ruin it. “I worked to put that deal together for Brady and Gronk to come to the Raiders. And it was almost a one deal. And at the last minute, Gruden blew the deal up and said that he didn’t want Brady,” White said.

“And all hell broke loose, man. It was crazy and Brady was already looking at houses, and it wasn’t being said yet that Gronk was coming. So Las Vegas would have have Brady and Gronk the year that the Bucs won the Super Bowl, except Gruden blew the deal up,” Dana had stated.

However, Raiders owner Mark Davis, who has a $750 million net worth, has stated that he has little idea about any such deal. “That was what, two to three years ago or something? I don’t know, man. Talk to Dana. I remember that Tom Brady went to Tampa Bay. That’s basically what I remember,” Davis said.

He went on to add that Dana has got all the stories regarding the alleged deal. “I have no idea. Dana has the stories. I love Dana. He is a great, great promoter. Why would this make me upset?”

It is a known fact that several teams were interested in roping Brady in after he became a free agent. Eventually he went to the Bucs and the rest is history.

Chasing Brady can sometimes prove harmful as well. Not long ago, NFL decided to punish the Dolphins for pursuing Tom and Saints coach Sean Payton. It will be interesting to see how Tom performs this season in absence of Rob who called it quits earlier this year.

