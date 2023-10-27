8 Years Ago, Baker Mayfield’s Beloved Mom’s Devastating Car Accident Completely Changed the QB’s Attitude; “I Could Tell Something Wasn’t Right”

Aug 19, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) waits in the tunnel before the start of the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield has etched his name in FBS history, which began as a walk-on true freshman to eventually starting a season opener. His journey started at Texas Tech, but it was in Oklahoma where he truly found his amulet. Despite achieving remarkable success in the college football scene, a personal tragedy marred a chapter in his life’s journey.

8 years ago, in 2015, Gina Mayfield, Baker’s mother, suffered a severe car accident on her way to meet her sister and friends, resulting in three fatalities and severe injuries. This unfortunate news of the accident triggered a rapid transformation in Baker. The change was felt by the entire team as per offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley.

Baker Mayfield’s Attitude Changed Drastically After Mother’s Catastrophic Accident

Baker Mayfield was born to James and Gina Mayfield in the summer of 1995. Mayfield was poised to fulfill his childhood dream, starting as quarterback for two Big 12 schools in an Oklahoma game against Akron. However, shortly after the night of April 23, his father’s cryptic updates on Gina Mayfield’s condition marked the tragic shift in Baker’s life.

The harrowing incident unfolded when a Lincoln Town Car crossed the median, defying a safety barrier cable, leading to a collision with a Toyota RAV4 driven by family friend Adrienne Davis. Gina Mayfield and her sister, Kristi Brooks, were passengers in the RAV4, which flipped after the collision. The car further struck a truck before finally stopping. This crash claimed three lives, including that of a family friend. Baker Mayfield’s mother developed a fatal blood clot, due to the seatbelt.

In search of answers about his mother’s condition, Baker turned to the internet. The following morning, a transformed Baker Mayfield caught the eye of offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley in the weight room. Fortunately, Oklahoma utilized the new NCAA rules to fly Baker out to visit his family. Riley stated, per Oklahoman,

“We’re around these guys so much, even at that time I could tell something wasn’t right.”

The family rallied around Gina, taking turns at her hospital bedside. James Baker and his brother Matt Mayfield all spent time with her during her week-long bed rest. Even after her release, Gina couldn’t travel and remained with her sister for roughly a month before receiving clearance to return to Texas. Gina’s recovery followed, but the family endured months of uncertainty regarding the extent of her injuries.

Baker Mayfield Faced Another Heartbreak After Beloved Dog Lost Battle with Cancer

The loss of a cherished pet is always a painful experience, and in February 2020, Baker Mayfield sadly mourned the passing of Cleveland Brown’s beloved mascot, Swagger. Tragically, Swagger was diagnosed with cancer and passed away. Among those who were deeply affected by the loss was Mayfield.

The Heisman winner shared a heartfelt tribute to the dog on Instagram. He posted two pictures of himself with the late dog, taken during a photo shoot for ESPN Front Row, where he expressed his affection for Swagger. “We love you and we’ll miss you. Doggy heaven got a good one today.”

The Cleveland Browns said in an official statement:

“We’re heartbroken by the passing of our beloved mascot, Swagger. As a constant presence on gameday and the leader of the Dawg Pound, Swagger was a proud member of our team for 6 seasons. RIP.”

After moving from team to team, Mayfield has found his new home with the Buccaneers. He is getting used to the new environment, and impressively accumulated 1600 passing yards with an 89.5 rating so far.