Mel Kiper Is Not Convinced With the Ty Simpson Hype, Calls Shedeur Sanders a Better QB

Ty Simpson is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about names in the 2026 NFL Draft cycle, and a large part of that momentum comes from analysts like Dan Orlovsky. The former NFL QB recently stirred debate by calling Simpson the best quarterback in the class, even over Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 pick on every draft board.

Advertisement

“I think when we look at the body of work and what was asked of these two quarterbacks, you have to start with the question, who needed to do more to carry their football team to play well? Ty Simpson and it’s not close between those two quarterbacks,” Orlovsky said, much to the internet’s shock.

Since then, Ty Simpson’s stock has undeniably risen over many mock drafts and rightly so.

At Alabama, Simpson threw for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns, and just five interceptions, while leading the SEC with a 145.2 passer rating. His efficiency, especially his sub-1% interception rate, was the one that made scouts take notice. But not everyone is buying into the hype.

On ESPN, veteran draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. offered a subtle yet telling pushback while discussing Simpson’s growing buzz. In a conversation with Field Yates, Kiper first noted down teams that will potentially be taking a close look at the Alabama QB.

“The Jets have to be figuring out Ty Simpson. The Steelers have to figure out Ty … and now certainly Arizona does. They want to try to trade back in and get him,” he said.

This led Yates to add that even the Cleveland Browns “need to figure out Ty Simpson as well.” Kiper, however, wasn’t pleased with this pushback. “The Browns don’t have to worry about Ty Simpson … they got a better quarterback than Ty Simpson in Shedeur Sanders. Don’t go there,” the draft guru shot back bluntly.

Mel Kiper was not having it with Field Yates regarding the #Browns having to look at Ty Simpson because they have Shedeur Sanders pic.twitter.com/38YD4ZU0wZ — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) March 26, 2026

This response by Mel does two things at once. First, it puts a clear cap on where Kiper currently sees Simpson, which is not as a generational prospect, but as someone still outside the elite tier. And second, it reinforces Kiper’s long-standing belief in Shedeur Sanders, a player he has consistently backed, even during his dramatic slide in the 2025 NFL Draft.

For those out of context, Mel Kiper has been one of Shedeur Sanders’ strongest supporters for years.

From praising his “unflappable mindset” to highlighting his elite ball placement, he has repeatedly argued that Sanders possesses “everything you want in an NFL quarterback.” That belief didn’t waver even after Sanders fell to the fifth round, a slide Kiper famously called “nonsensical.”

And even now, after a rookie season that saw the Browns star statistically ranked among the lowest in the league with 1,400 yards, 7 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and a 68.1 passer rating, Kiper’s stance remains the same.

So when he says Shedeur Sanders is still better than Ty Simpson, it’s perhaps less about dismissing the latter and more about reaffirming his conviction. That said, the comparison itself isn’t entirely straightforward because Ty Simpson is still a draft prospect. Sanders, on the other hand, has already had his rookie season and is now eyeing a QB1 spot.

Hence, comparing the two directly means evaluating players at completely different stages of development. This is like apples to oranges.